11/08/2021 at 10:56 CET

He already saved – and only a long time ago – his position on the Old Trafford bench this season. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen a second time. And it is that the latest results fitted by the group led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer they have put the Norwegian coach on the exit ramp in Manchester. And it is not for less, the last defeats received by Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-2) have made United managers forget the idea that the coach will hold out until the end of the season.

In addition, as pointed out by the British press, Solskjaer and his technical staff are pointed out by the players themselves who believe that they do not receive enough instructions on the field of play and that they tend to favor some players on the Red Devils squad. One of them is Bruno Fernandez, who along with part of his teammates believe that they do not have a clear game plan. Not only in the city of Manchester anymore but internationally the idea is spreading that there are too many young coaches who are learning and gaining experience as they go.

As if that were not enough, Cristiano Ronaldo also turns his back on Solskjaer. The Portuguese footballer, who gave support and internal strength to the Norwegian in the last crisis, is alarmed by the situation United is going through. Alarmed and surprised. Ronaldo He puts his hands in his head with the slump in performance that Manchester United has suffered since he left there in 2008.

Lack of instructions, the star upset and not only that … the Norwegian coach is pointed out inside the dressing room for favoritism. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, within the Old Trafford dressing room there are several favorites. Also injustices with some footballers. It is the case of Donny Van de Beek or Lingard, who have been performing in excellent shape for a long time but are ignored. However, there are others like Harry maguire, indisputable at a very poor level, or Marcus rashford, participating in the games without even having trained that week. Something must change at Old Trafford.