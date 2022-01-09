Service Food Inspection and Safety (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture, required supermarkets and establishments that sell ground beef to remove it from their counters because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the statement, This is 28,356 pounds of beef that would have been distributed by Meat Dist Inc, produced around December 20 and would have been sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and WinCo.

In addition, FSIS detailed that the products were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Products subject to recall and labels can be viewed here.

If you have any of these products in your home, the authorities recommend do not consume them and return them to the place where you bought them.

Ground beef (Pexels)

Possibly contaminated packaging has the stamp “EST. 965” within the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time and use stamp or expiration date.

The problem was reported to FSIS after a package of this ground beef was purchased and sent to an outside laboratory for microbiological testing, where it tested positive for E. coli.

What is E.coli bacteria?

The E.coli bacteria or also known as E. coli O157 is a potentially deadly bacteria for people who consume it. May cause dehydration, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps after exposure to the bacteria.

Most people infected with E. coli can recover in a week. Some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. People with this condition must be hospitalized because their kidneys can stop working and they can develop other serious problems.

E. coli bacteria (Internet)

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that, to prevent infection, control measures must be applied at all stages of the food chain, from agricultural production on the farm to the preparation, manufacture and preparation of food in the kitchens of commercial establishments and homes.

People are advised to only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

