Police from various states of U.S warned of a dangerous new challenge in TikTok where users post threats to carry out shootings in the schools of the country this Friday, December 17.

This supposed viral challenge that has caused alarm in schools and parents, and has even led to the cancellation of classes in various school districts in California, Minnesota, Missouri, and Texas, as reported by USA Today.

For their part, schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania increased their police presence this Friday due to the alleged threats

The authorities doubt the credibility of this new challengeHowever, the police of various states of the North American country are investigating the case.

The FBI office at The Angels commented on the release of the reports and stated that “they take all potential threats seriously.” “As we continue to monitor intelligence data, we are not aware of any known specific threats or credible threats to schools in the Los Angeles region at this time,” said an agency spokesperson.

Also, county authorities Baltimore, Maryland they said law enforcement is investigating the threat of attacks “and determined that it originated in Arizona and is not credible.”

TikTok is pronounced on the matter

TikTok also expressed itself about the publications and indicated that they are collaborating with the authorities, however, they have not found any threat video on the platform but clips in which they are alerted to this supposed viral challenge and caution is requested.

“We are working with law enforcement agencies to investigate alerts about potential violence in schools, despite the fact that we have found no evidence that such threats originate or spread through TikTok,” they said in a statement.

“Local authorities, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have confirmed that there is no credible threat, so we are working to remove alarmist notices that violate our disinformation policy,” explained TikTok. “If we found a promotion of violence on our platform, we would remove it and report it to law enforcement,” he added.

The challenge appears more than two weeks after a teenager opened fire at a high school in Michigan, leaving four dead and seven wounded.

With information from Telemundo and RT.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE