Before she became the wife of Hollywood comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez, Alessandra Rosaldo was one of the most coveted bachelors in the music industry in Mexico.

And it is that throughout his career as a vocalist of Opposite Senses, he maintained a relationship with celebrities such as Ernesto D’Alessio, because they even had marriage plans.

But her life changed completely when she decided to join her life in marriage with the comedian of Mexican origin, Eugenio Derbez in 2012, and years later, her love was completed with little Aitana.

It should be noted that the actress also maintains a very good relationship with the older children of the Hollywood star, and proof of this have been the two seasons of the Amazon Prime reality show: Traveling with the Derbez.

The actress was 23 when she was with him. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

It is worth mentioning that the two installments that bring the comedian’s family to his audience have been highly questioned, as each of the personalities that make up the Derbez family is becoming more and more known.

But in reality there is something that marked the public, because it was the actor Vadhir Derbez who made the singer fly from the relationship she had with the Greater Daredevil in her youth, and it was something that she never denied.

It is worth mentioning that Rosaldo accepted that she had a relationship with Adolfo Angel Alba, also known as El Temerario Mayor, as it was about a talk they had with Aislinn’s ex-husband, Mauricio Ochmann.

It is worth mentioning that there were few details that were had of the relationship that both stars had up to this moment, and it was through a podcast that he decided to talk about it.

The singer has been silent about it. Photo: IG / lostemerarios

Alessandra Rosaldo talks about her relationship with El Temerario

The star was a guest on Karla Daz’s YouTube program called Pinky Promise, where Eugenio Derbez’s wife spoke openly about how this relationship was with the leader of Los Temerarios.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship happened when the singer was 23 years old, since she repeatedly went to the Bulldog club in Sullivan and on one of her visits she met Adolfo, who invited her to his table, to share a moment with him. l.

Adolfo was a conqueror, he was a Don Juan. And it was one of these personalities that surrounds you and makes you fall in love, and that little by little … And he was also a gentleman, and also at that time Los Temerarios were Los Temerarios, so it was very easy to fall, and he’s a great guy, he said. in the program.

But their hectic romance only lasted a year and a half, and they ended overnight without notice.

In the words of the star, El Temerario Mayor was known as a Don Juan so he was always known for constantly changing partners and he did so with her.

But what she never imagined is that she would apply it to one of her career partners.

I thought there was still something there, when I open the magazine and there it is with Chantal, he said.

So far, Jacqueline Andere’s daughter has not come forward on the matter or given any statement on this matter.

The actress has not commented on the matter. Photo: IG / chanaandere

