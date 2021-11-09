It is no secret to anyone that the wife of the Hollywood comedian and actor, Eugenio Derbez, Alessandra Rosaldo, has great beauty and sensuality at 50 years of age and a daughter.

Related news

The also actress has shown over the years that age has become only a number, because like good wines life does not seem to pass through it, it looks better than ever.

And it is that through her social networks, the singer continuously shares her exercise routines, as well as her yoga practices with her husband or his daughter, actress Aislinn Derbez.

Exercise is vital in the life of the singer. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

On more than one occasion, Aitana’s mother has shared that body movement is part of her daily routine, from fitness to dancing, as well as some jumping sessions and different apparatus.

Lace bodysuits

What is a fact is that each of his heavy routines has shown its results, because at 50 years old, he looks like a heart attack figure, and proof of this are the tiny and sexy bodys that he looks in the 90s Pop Tour.

In each of the appearances of the pair Opposite Senses, the wife of Eugenio Derbez, reveals her shapely legs which always wears traditional high-heeled boots.

At 50, Alessandra died a body from impact. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

But those who have had the opportunity to attend the magical event, have verified that the rhinestones and lace are also part of their presentation wardrobe.

It should be mentioned that the stars’ bodysuits are not the only sexy garment that she likes to show off, since the black color and the necklines have also been highly applauded by her almost five million followers on Instagram.

Age is not in conflict with sensuality, as the actress shows. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

And it is that despite having a small daughter, the actress has a figure of heart attack, which she has also revealed in her flashy and tiny swimsuits.

Whether in one or two pieces, Rosaldo has achieved a steel abdomen, but not overnight, as exercise has always been accompanied by a rigorous diet.

He has always positioned himself in the body positive. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

Both she and the comedian have always shared their love for animals, so from the reality show: On a trip with the Derbez, they assured that they are already working on starting a vegan diet and lay people on products of animal origin.

Transparencies

Although she has always been a bit conservative and with a lot of style and elegance to dress, she suddenly reveals her most sensual part, but she does not do it alone, since little Aitana always accompanies her.

Since the birth of the youngest of the Derbez dynasty, she appears next to her famous mother with similar outfits, which exploit the sensuality of the actress and the tenderness of the minor.

Proof of this were the beautiful and glamorous wine-colored tulle skirts that they wore in March 2019, which were accompanied by t-shirts with the face of their beautiful pet named Fiona.

Yes daughter Aitana, always accompany with her beautiful looks. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

It is worth mentioning that the transparencies have also been shared in one of her favorite clothes to wear at an important gala in which she appears next to her husband.

At the premiere of Hombre al agua, where Derbez shared credit with Anna Faris, the 50-year-old Mexican wore a beautiful transparent dress that reveals her top and skirt, accompanied by a few applications.

The actress looks better than ever. Photo: IG / alexrosaldo

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.