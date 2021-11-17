Things are getting out of control, for what began as a simple memory, has now confronted Chantal andere and Alessandra rosaldo for an old love.

It was from the first season of the reality show Amazon prime: “On a trip with the Derbez”, when the eldest daughter of the Hollywood actor, Eugenio Derbez, uncovered an old wound on the life of the singer.

While the family was having breakfast on their impressive journey through Morocco, the ex-wife of Mauricio Ochmann revealed that Rosaldo had a relationship with “The greatest daredevil” Many years ago.

Between laughter and nervousness, all the members of the Derbez dynasty, they began to make fun of the actress, ensuring that she was excited and blushed at the memory of her first love.

Like a Pandora’s box, the memory only revealed several unknowns in the relationship between the two singers in their youth, which were cleared by Alessandra a couple of days ago.

Alessandra Rosaldo reveals her relationship with “El Temerario Mayor”

It was at the beginning of November, when the vocalist of “Opposite Senses“, Went to the podcast of the singer Karla Diaz, Pinky promise, in company of Ari borovoy and they uncovered several secrets.

One of the issues that mattered most to both those present and their followers was knowing the true story and complete of the relationship they had Many years ago the singers, because it was an episode that has not been talked about much about.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship happened when the singer was 23 years old, and on one occasion she came to the “Bulldog” club in Sullivan, where she went frequently, and it was where she met Adolfo Ángel Alba, also known as “El Temerario Mayor ”, Who invited her to his table, to share a moment with him.

“Adolfo was a conqueror, he was a Don Juan. And it was one of these personalities that surrounds you and makes you fall in love, and that little by little … And he was also a gentleman, and also at that time Los Temerarios were Los Temerarios, then it was very easy to fall, and he is a great guy “, he said on the show.

But without a doubt, the star shocked everyone by sharing that torrid romance only lasted a year and a half, and overnight they ended without warning, as he left her for a renowned actress, Chantal Andere.

Without giving more details, Eugenio Derbez’s wife did not dare to give more details, but she did leave the image of Chantal pretty bad, as it was put as the third in discord.

Chantal Andere defends herself

Throughout these two weeks, the role that the 49-year-old actress played, as it was pointed out as the culprit that the courtship between the actors did not work.

But now, it has been Andere who decided to put an end to the rumors and the attacks against him, as well as to deny the star’s version of “Opposite Senses”.

The daughter of the first actress, Jacqueline andere was seen leaving the 1,200 performances of the musical The Cage of the Crazy, where she was invited as a godmother.

As diplomatic as is her custom, the soap opera villain decided to “slap her with a white glove” on Rosado and assured that she must have been confused because that never happened.

” No, the truth is, I’m not even interested in speaking ill of other people, I’m here to talk about the project and you know that I never get into gossip. It wasn’t me, that is, I didn’t walk with him; We knew each other, but we didn’t, ” said Chantal.

