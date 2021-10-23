Alessandra Rosaldo talks about her supposed divorce with Eugenio Derbez | Instagram

The famous actress and singer Mexican Alessandra Rosaldo has finally cleared up the rumors about her divorce rumors with Eugenio Derbez, something that had many intrigued, as they are one of the most beloved couples in show business.

Alessandra Rosaldo assures that the rumors about her alleged divorce of Eugenio Derbez are false, since the relationship is going well.

Alessandra Rosaldo has denied rumors that she is allegedly divorcing Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

The actress and singer decided to clarify this situation during a meeting with the media during her visit to Mexico.

Absolutely not, absolutely false, our relationship is fine. It is not the first time, we have been separated, divorced and separated again many times. We have been together for 15 years, of course we have had our ups and downs and stumbles ”, explained Aitana Derbez’s mother.

It should be noted that the divorce speculation between Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio has existed for years, and apparently the famous couple has already become used to this type of gossip being created about their marriage.

Everything arose when at the beginning of June of this year the journalist Marta Figueroa assured that the couple could no longer support each other, reinforcing the rumors of problems in the marriage that arose after the premiere of the second season of the reality show “On a trip with the Derbez.”

So in social networks they began to affirm that Alessandra and Eugenio were in divorce plans.

However, Rosaldo and Derbez, who have been married for 9 years, assured that although they have had problems like any couple, they have decided to stay together, since a separation is not in their plans.

We have never been of ‘pack your bags, go’, no, never ”, explained the member of Sentidos Opuestos.

As you may recall, on July 7, 2012 they both said yes at the Temple of Regina Coeli, located in Mexico City.

Like some representative figures of the Mexican show, Alessandra and Eugenio’s wedding was televised to the excitement of the fans.

And despite the controversies that have revolved around the couple, Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Dervez have managed to maintain their stable relationship over the years.

In fact, they have made it known that they have even gone to couples therapy to have a much healthier relationship than the one they have, something that is undoubtedly essential, but unfortunately not many do, since they see it as something taboo.