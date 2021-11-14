Alessandra Rosaldo reveals that she has had health problems | Instagram

The singer Alessandra Rosaldo recently gave a statement about how she has felt in recent months about a condition that affects her Health, a fact that undoubtedly worried his fans a lot.

There is no doubt that the singer Alessandra Rosaldo is very clear that the most important thing is health, this because recently the singer announced that she was distressed by the different health problems she has faced.

It was during a talk with Ari Borovoy for the program that Karla Díaz hosts on the YouTube platform, “Pinky Promise”, where Alessandra shared the situation she is experiencing, which keeps her anguished and has led her to think that she could lose life.

I have never said openly like this that the last year of my life has been very strong for me because I have experienced physical ailments and symptoms for the first time that I have never experienced before, and I have been very scared and I have thought that I am going to go away and I have not I’ve been fine, but I’m better now ”.

These were the words shared by the wife of the comedian Eugenio Derbez, assuring that from the first months of this year they were extremely complicated, since there were several situations that led her to be afraid and to feel worried about her health.

All these first months of 2021, boy, scare after scare, so it has been very strong, but I’m fine. It is that blessed God I have always enjoyed perfect health and I have always felt good and when suddenly you start to feel bad, very bad, then you get scared ”.

However, in the words of AlessandraHis state of health is not to be considered delicate, I declare that he became very concerned about his health, commenting that he could get used to living like this.

And I am so used to this sensation, to feeling all these things that I am no longer scared but I am already fed up ”.

This is how while Alessandra Rosaldo recounted how she had been living these months, between tears, she let see her concern and although she did not give details about the disease that is affecting her, she said that she is still being cared for.

As I comment, she thinks that her case is a jumble of things, it is physical, but it is also emotional, the hormonal process due to her age is also what affects.