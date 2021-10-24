Related news

One more time, Alessandro Lequio (61 years old) has used his social networks to remember his son Alex, who died on May 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. This time the Italian has shared a photograph that was captured in 2005, when the late businessman was just a teenager, on a trip to the beach.

“Los Roques 2005”, has written the collaborator of The Ana Rosa program to review the date and place in which he made this image, in which Alex looks with abundant hair, characteristic for his curls, and holding a fish with his arms. In the background you can see part of the landscape of this impressive island, one of the most touristic and well-known in Venezuela. As usual, Alessandro Lequio has also accompanied the publication of the two hashtags he uses since his son said goodbye forever: #AlessForever and #LequioCity.

But beyond the image of Álex and the landscape that accompanies him, what has most attracted the attention of this snapshot, never seen before now, is the great resemblance between father and son. This has been warned by many of Count Lequio’s followers, who have left him endless comments about it. “Just like you, Aless”, “How similar”, “I see a lot like you in this photo”, “Just like your son to you”. “Like two drops of water” or “My God, if Alex is your clone”, are some of the messages he has received in the last hours.

The post has also been filled with endless texts with flattering messages for Alex, who not only remains in the memory of his parents, but in that of all those who were aware of his struggle. “Your son was so polite and charismatic”, “He was an elegant, friendly and polite boy” or “What a wonderful son, always in our hearts” are other of the many comments that Alessandro Lequio has received.

Since he lost his life Álex Lequio has become the protagonist of his parents’ social networks. Both Italian and Ana Obregon (66) often remember him publicly with endless images that show moments from his childhood and youth. In fact, this last photo shared by the television was posted just a week after he recalled another of his special trips with the young businessman.

Alessandro and Álex Lequio in an image shared on Instagram. Social networks

In the aforementioned post, Álex and his big smile appeared, a grimace that accompanied him throughout his life, even during his intense battle against cancer, on an immense elephant that took up most of the image. Behind him, his father, who in his 27 years of life became your great companion and your best support. This has been demonstrated by all the publications that Alessandro Lequio has made in the last 17 months, the most difficult of his life and that of his ex-partner, Ana Obregón.

