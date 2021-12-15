Related news

Alessandro lequio (61 years old) has turned to social networks again to remember the good times with his son Alex Lequio. On this occasion, due to the proximity of the Christmas dates, the Italian has recovered a snapshot of exactly three years ago, when the Christmas tree was already installed in his house and happiness filled the corners of the home because his son could follow his treatment in Spain after six months in New York.

The collaborator has shared a special photograph in which the only protagonists are his son Álex and his young daughter, Ginevra Ena (5). They appear embraced, smiling to the fullest and showing the great complicity and union they had. He appears with his inseparable cap and in a tracksuit, while the youngest smiles mischievously in her arms with her tights completely torn after an intense day of games between siblings.

Álex Lequio and his sister, Ginevra Ena, at Christmas 2018. Social networks

Remembering this tender moment, Alessandro couldn’t help but share it with his 127,000 followers and do so with a short but revealing message: “My great loves. December 9, 2018 #alessforever #lequiocity “, has written next to the published image. With these words, the collaborator of The Ana Rosa program demonstrates once again the weakness he feels for the two, but it is striking that among those” great loves “of his life don’t name your son Clemente Lequio (33).

A gesture that could evidence the ups and downs in the relationship between father and son, although affection and positive words have always been professed. Perhaps his mobile phone simply reminded him of the photo of this particular day and he wanted to show it to the world, not as a message to Clemente, but as one more special memory for Álex Lequio.

Ana Obregón’s message

This week, Ana Obregon (66) has also dedicated a few words to his son. This Christmas the actress will have a leading role on TVE both on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as she will present the Chimes.

Before the festive dates arrive, the artist has remembered her son and how much she misses him on these days when the family is usually so present.

“Aless. It hurts infinitely not to hear your voice saying the most beautiful thing that they have called me in my life, it is only one word: ‘Mom’. And it hurts too much not to be able to pronounce again the most beautiful thing that has come out of my mouth, it is also a single word: ‘Son’. Because just as the only love that never ends is the one a mother feels for her child, the only pain that never disappears is that of a mother when she has to say goodbye to her child forever “, Ana writes in the first lines of your message shared on the networks.

And he continues: “My life: Until we meet again, which I hope is very soon, I will continue to pretend that I am alive. For your life lesson. For you … “, ends the harsh text of the actress in memory of her only son.

