Levante and Osasuna are looking for that burning nail, which seems to be the victory for them, since Levante has not achieved any this season and Osasuna has accumulated six games without finding it.

The Levant, after having dismissed Paco López and Javier Pereira, cross your fingers that the subsidiary technician, the Italian Alessio LisciBe the trigger that changes the bad dynamics of the team.

The president of the club, Quico Catalán, announced on Monday the dismissal of Javier Pereira and that of the members of the club’s sports area who had bet on the coach from Badajoz, who was unable in seven games to reverse the sports crisis that the team is experiencing.

The cup win for 0-8 in Melilla against Huracán was the dream debut for Alessio in a placid match that should help the squad gain confidence in the face of the duel against Osasuna. At 36 years old, the Italian will debut in the First Division with no more experience than eleven months at the helm of the Levante subsidiary, in Second RFEF.

The footballers Sergio Postigo and Jorge Miramón are injured, Gonzalo Melero joined the team on Friday partially and Rubén Vezo has a knee pain.

In principle, footballers like Clerc, De Frutos, Campaña, Morales or Roger, who rested in the Copa del Rey, will be in the starting eleven. The goalkeeper Dani Cárdenas, who also did not play in Melilla, also aims to start, and would continue under the sticks.

One of the doubts of the starting line-up is Mustafi’s companion and if Vezo is not at one hundred percent, Duarte could take his place in the defense axis. The other unknown is which player will act as defensive pivot after Malsa played the entire Cup match, while Pepelu rested and Radoja and Vukcevic shared the minutes in Melilla.

Osasuna visits Levante with the illusion that it can serve as a springboard for the Navarrese team returns to the path of triumph after seven days without knowing the victory.

After the hopeful and exciting start to the season, Osasuna does not pass his best moment, and it is that those of Tajonar managed to win for the last time on October 17 against Villarreal.

The team’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate, has indicated that Osasuna must match “the intensity, the desire and the final that is for them. We respect them a lot & rdquor ;.

Confidence and tranquility are maximum despite this bad run of results. The 13 days that passed without winning last year served to make soccer players and fans believe that the project led by Arrasate was just going through a bump. So it was.

The truth is that Osasuna is more comfortable at home than in El Sadar. The rojillos have added four victories, a draw and two defeats away from Pamplona.

“We know who we are up against. On a technical level he has very good footballers, with a lot of speed on the outside and in attack he has a variety of possibilities. We know that they are going to demand of us and we have focused on finding the best version of Osasuna & rdquor ;, Berriatua’s has scored at a press conference on Levante.

The Osasuna coach has spoken about how the psychological aspect may be affecting them during the matches: “the tactic is important, but the head is very important. Mentally you have to be strong and I think that this team is emotional, so some things affect it and what we must do is relativize the bad that can happen to us knowing that there is still time to react & rdquor ;.

In addition, Osasuna will try to increase some scoring records that have been clearly diminished in recent appointments. Against Budimir he scored his first goal this season against Elche. The Croatian is one of the great hopes.

Lucas Torró will return to ownership after the sanction match carried out against the Elche team. The midfielder is vital for Osasuna’s game and Cocentaina’s will return to act as an anchor and Arrasate’s right hand on the green.

Probable lineups

I raised: Cardenas; They are, Vezo or Duarte, Mustafi, Clerc; Bardhi, Radoja or Pepelu, Campaign, Of Fruits; Morales and Roger.

Osasuna: S. Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Manu Sánchez; Moncayola, Torró, Darko; Kike Barja, Budimir and Rubén García.

Referee: Pizarro Gómez (Madrid Committee).

Stadium: City of Valencia.

Hour: 18:30.