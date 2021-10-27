Alex Fernández, Chente’s grandson, throws a heartbreaking farewell | Instagram

Alex Fernández, grandson of Vicente Fernandez, is going through a very difficult time and it was a recent message in which he sent heartbreaking words of farewell to a loved one: “A piece of my heart goes to heaven,” reads a part of his message.

The singer Alex Fernández son of “The foal“and América Guinart, is going through a difficult moment in the middle of the news that has circulated about her famous grandfather, the singer of ranchera music, Vicente Fernandez.

It was through social networks the means by which Alex Fernandez He launched a heartbreaking message that moved all his followers, the eldest son of Alejandro Fernández is devastated by dedicating the same farewell words that accompanied a beautiful photograph.

Alex Fernández, Chente’s grandson, throws a heartbreaking farewell. Photo: Instagram Capture.

“A piece of my heart goes to heaven …. my Zarita … my spoiled princess, my unconditional love, my girl … I hope God gives me the fortune to have you in my life again! the beings I have loved the most in my life. Thank you for these incredible and unforgettable 17 years, I love you and I will love you all my life … all the time “, reads the message of the 27-year-old.

The grandson of María del Refugio “Cuquita“Abarca Villaseñor is a faithful worshiper of animals so the recent departure of his pet has left him dejected.

The image that Alex Fernández shared, Camila Fernández’s brother appears from an armchair where he can be seen indulging his pet, a Chihuahua dog that apparently enjoyed the artist’s lap.

One of the memories that will remain for posterity, the faithful companion of “composer of regional Mexican music“I would have accompanied him for two decades and together they would have lived many adventures.

So his 687k followers did not hesitate to show their support through various messages and reactions on the postcard he shared 21 hours ago and accumulated 23. 620 likes.

You have described it perfectly Alex! #conditional love, I am very sorry for your loss, I will always be with you there and I assure you that you will feel it. I’m very sorry, the first messages are read in one.

A hug

Sorry, she’s a star in heaven now @ alexfernandez.g, wrote his wife Alexia Hernández through his Instagram account @wifey_alexia, accompanied by some heart emojis.

How lucky Zarita has been with you !!! They leave physically, but they always remain in our soul, describes another of the reactions.

The sad news adds to the sensitive moments that the Fernández dynasty is going through due to the delicate state of health of the “Charro de Huentitán“, who since last August 6 was hospitalized after a resounding fall on his ranch”The Three Foals“.

Now, the descendant of the Fernández family and husband by the civilian of Alexia Hernandez, with whom today she is expecting a baby of which the couple revealed in a very special announcement in which balloons were launched into the sky in which they shared the gender of the future family member.