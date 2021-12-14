

Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12 at the age of 81

Alex Fernández Jr., grandson of Vicente Fernández and son of Alejandro Fernández, said goodbye to his grandfather with an emotional message that he shared on his Instagram account along with the last photograph he took with Chente.

The image shows Vicente Fernández, Cuquita Abarca and Alex Fernández Jr. toasting the future arrival of Mía, Alex’s daughter who will be born in a few months.

“This is the last photo I have with you, tata … We were toasting Mia’s arrival in the world … I don’t have enough words to describe what I feel…. I can only say that you are my idol, I thank you for all the support and unconditional love that you always gave me, all my life, and that you also know that you were always like a father to me … I love you as you cannot imagine … I will always miss you … Now you live in my heart, I am sure that you will always accompany me everywhere to guide and take care of me. DEP ”, wrote the grandson of the Charro de Huentitán.

Alex Fernández Jr. also shared an image of when he was a child and in which Chente holds him in his arms and an image of both together with Alejandro Fernández, all wearing the typical mariachi costume.

In that publication hundreds of people have left their most heartfelt words to Alex after the death of his grandfather, and among them are:

Gael Sandoval: I send you a hug my Alex we are with you.

Francisco Elizalde: He will always be there to listen and continue to guide my competition

Omar Chaparro: My deepest condolences

After the death of Vicente Fernández this Sunday the memories of beautiful moments lived with Chente with his family have not stopped arriving, this was also the case of Camila Fernandez, who shared a video of his grandfather singing to Cayetana, his great-granddaughter.

“You don’t die tata, you live in your people, in your children, in your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren, and your music forever. Thank you, thank you, ”wrote Camila Fernández next to the emotional video that already has more than 503,495 views and more than 1,353 comments.

