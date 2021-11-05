Alex “Poatan” Pereira will make his UFC debut on Saturday at age 34 against Greece’s Andreas Michailidis in a middleweight matchup in New York. The category is dominated by an old acquaintance of yours. Poatan has faced champion Israel Adesanya in the category twice, but in kickboxing and beat him both times, once by knockout (2016) and once by points (2017).

However, in a note with Combate, the Brazilian clarified that he arrives at the UFC but without thinking of a third fight with Adesanya. «It is good to clarify that I think about the belt, I think about being in first place. Adesanya’s fight won’t be tomorrow, so why think about him? I do not think so. When it arrives (on a title shot), it might not even be there. But when this happens, if he has the belt, that’s what I want.

The Brazilian and Pan American K-1 champion, he was also Glory’s kickboxing champion in the 85kg and 95kg categories. His experience outside of MMA is what gives him peace of mind for his UFC debut, even though he only has four fights – three wins and one loss – in the modality.

«I start again, it is another modality. But it is something that I follow, I do not start from scratch, that has been very good for me. I am used to this pressure. It’s normal fighting pressure, every fight. Some events that I did had 35 thousand people, I already carry a weight there. This part for me will be much better », said.

Alex Poatan comes to the premier MMA organization on the planet supported by none other than current light heavyweight champion (under 93kg) Glover Teixeira. They train together in Danbury, Connecticut. And making your debut exactly one week after your friend is reason to be even more confident.

Alex Poatan is a training partner of Glover Teixeira, UFC light heavyweight champion – Photo: Personal archive

On his rival, who has a record of 13 wins and four losses, and will make his third UFC appearance on Saturday, he opined: “He’s a guy who negotiates more on his feet, tries a few takedowns, but he’s not very successful. The fight is the fight, but the numbers speak for themselves, I’m doing better.

“I want to win! It doesn’t matter what form it is. I think I can knock him out, or subdue him », He sentenced although he also slipped that the possibility of losing exists and one should not believe the best, maintaining humility.

