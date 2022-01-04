The last: Alex Rodriguez, 46, was seen in London on Saturday welcoming the new year with friends at The Langham hotel.

Rodriguez, an alumnus of the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, has not appeared in any public romance since he and Jennifer Lopez, 52, broke off their engagement last April.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, were seen shopping in Los Angeles on Friday with their 13-year-old daughter Emme before ringing in the new year. The couple reunited last May, 17 years after previously dating after sharing the screen in the 2003 film Gigli.

Lopez posted a montage of images from his 2021 on Friday, including some snapshots of Affleck.

While Rodriguez was linked to former Real Housewives of New York City Kelly Bensimon, 53, in November, a rep for the former MLB star told Page Six that Bensimon ‘looked for a real estate opportunity and that was it. ‘he added’ There is nothing there… a lot of people approach it for commercial purposes. ‘

Rodríguez accompanied a couple he is friends with to the luxurious establishment, where he relaxed at the bar with a non-alcoholic drink.

Baseball’s three-time MVP was dressed in a cream-colored turtleneck sweater as he was seen chatting at the bar.

Rodríguez is the father of his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 49, whom he recently paid tribute to on social media to commemorate her birthday.

“Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life,” he wrote on Tuesday. ‘Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my undying respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia !! ‘

Rodriguez called Scurtis “a wonderful mother and a role model to our two amazing daughters,” adding that he was “extremely fortunate” to be a shared father with her.

“Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed us both to remain whole and active in the development of two young women whose futures are limitless,” she said. And I have to thank him in large part for that.

