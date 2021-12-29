

Alex Rodriguez honors his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis for her birthday.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

“Someone very special” in the life of Alex Rodriguez It is turning years and he did not hesitate to go to his social networks to pay tribute to him.

It’s about his ex-wife Cynthia scurtis, mother of her daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, whom dedicated a post for his 49th birthday that turned out to be quite a compliment, as he called her a “wonderful mother” and a “role model” on account of her role as a parent.

“Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in the lives of my daughters every day and has my eternal respect and admiration Happy birthday, Cynthia!”Rodriguez began.

It was along with a large family photo album in which the former star of the New York Yankees also pointed out the cordial and constructive relationship they maintain in order, precisely, to protect the well-being of his family.

“You are a wonderful mother and a role model to our amazing daughters. You always put their needs first and helped them turn them into strong young women. I have always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I am very fortunate that some people have a 50-50 fraction of time with their children, ”he expressed on his Instagram account where he included a sweet photo of himself joining Cynthia on the hospital right after she gave birth to one of their daughters.

And he continued: “With us, it feels more like 100-100”, showing that They may have parted ways, but they are still friendly.

Likewise, Alex gave certain details about the healthy dynamic that he has with Cynthia since they both rebuilt their lives, as she resumed her love life with Angel Nicholas a few years ago.

As for A-Rod, he separated from Jennifer Lopez in early 2021 after five years of relationship.

“Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed us both to remain whole and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have to thank you in large part for that. Thank you for giving me the two best gifts that any man could have ”, he concluded.

Alex and Cynthia were married from 2002 to 2008 when she filed for divorce citing the “emotional neglect” of her children, as well as infidelity, as the reasons for their separation.

Keep reading: Discover the mansion that Alex Rodríguez sold for $ 6.3 million

– Christmas Without Jennifer Lopez: A Rod has planned to spend the Christmas season with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

– They capture Jennifer López’s ex, A Rod, with two beautiful women on the streets of Los Angeles