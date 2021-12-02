Amazon continues to improve the functions of Alexa and now it can help us know when some of our tasks have finished or if we have had a mistake. In addition, we may teach you our preferences for better use of your technology.

Alexa has entered a large number of homes. The Amazon voice assistant has become very popular and is due, among other things, to the large number of functions it has.

A month ago we gave you the news that they had put the function so that the smart speakers that we had at home were synchronized and allowed us listen to music wherever we move.

Now, Amazon has expanded its enhancements, adding the ability to monitor our smart appliances with Alexa. In doing so, would tell us if the washing machine has finished your program with the Appliance Beeping function.

You can also tell us if a tap is open. If before the voice assistant could detect barking or broken glass, now it can also tell us if there is running water for longer than it should.

For this only we will have to establish routines in our smart assistant. For this we must enter the Alexa application on our mobile or computer. Click on the icon with the three stripes. Enter Routines and press the + symbol.

Then we select When it happens … and we choose from the list that is displayed. Then we add the action that Alexa should do. We will have established 1 of 99 routines that can be programmed.

Many more features

For those who have to take medication periodically, Alexa can be asked to do the medicine purchase when needed. With the command “Alexa, buy my medications”, the assistant will use Amazon Pharmacy so that you have them at home on time. Of course, before we have to establish which drugs we take the first time.

Even They have created a conversation mode, which makes Alexa talk to everyone present. Her name will not have to be repeated every time we ask her something and she will cut off her speech if we interrupt her. You can deactivate this function by saying “Exit the conversation”.

New smart speaker from Amazon with renewed design and improved sound. It includes a 76mm woofer and two 20mm tweeters with Dolby Audio technology, and features an integrated Zigbee digital home controller.

Last but not least, now we can teach Alexa our preferences. If we say “Alexa, I love pasta” the assistant will take it into account to offer you recipes the next time you cook. The same happens if we talk about sports, for example.

Steps forward in this artificial intelligence that serves more and more support in our home and it is not difficult to find devices at a good price. Hopefully we don’t have to regret it and the Terminator shows up at our house.