Alexa Dellanos emphasizes her curves in gray sports outfit | INSTAGRAM

In these last 24 hours the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos has been sharing in her social networks that she is taking a break and that she got on a private jet to be able to travel and continue enjoying her luxurious life, a weekend full of adventures, delicious food and of course modeling for her loyal fans.

This time we will address a photograph that I shared through his Official instagram, in which he appears using a nice sports outfit Gray color, with this same one he was in charge of highlighting and emphasizing his curves once more and it seems that he was using a girdle or something like that because your waist looks tiny.

Your fans cannot believe how good it looks and enjoy every inch of the image that so far has managed to obtain hundreds of thousands of likes, interactions that are increasing thanks to the excellent attention that you have managed to generate in the world. From the Internet, she also delayed the attention of her fellow models, who were also in charge of expressing how beautiful she looks with some of their words and always with a good vibe to support each other.

One of the main Influencers supporting his work is Daniella Chavez, who is practically one of her modeling partners since recently the two were working with the same brand Fashion Nova, in addition to what they found and had some excellent moments

Of course they saw and ate and had an incredible time, which they were able to show us through incredible stories where their beauties shone to the fullest, their cell phone can capture them and of course the fans of the two girls could not believe that they were together and they got very excited.



Alexa Dellanos shares her journey this weekend, very flirtatious for her fans.

On this occasion we could see how he was within a very wide band, a vehicle in which he was turning around while also showing us his beautiful white tennis shoes with red and black details, as well as sunglasses and his beautiful hair blonde that characterizes her.

In addition, she also wore a white sweatshirt, because in the United States they are already living with a temperature a little lower than what we can feel in some other tropical places and she also enjoys those kinds of looks that are achieved in cool climates.

We will continue to monitor the journey of Alexa Dellanos and of course we will be sharing it with you so that you do not miss it at any time and that you can continue to enjoy its beauty whenever and however you want.