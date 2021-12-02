Alexa Dellanos leaves her blouse open for fans to enjoy | INSTAGRAM

From the comfort of your home the american model, Alexa Dellanos, takes advantage of the time, she wears different sets of clothes, puts on makeup and prepares to take some pictures to upload to her social networks and thus continue to pamper her audience.

On this occasion even her boyfriend named her “the best girlfriend of the year”, as well as her fans who she is also consider her as their favorite model, thanks to these actions she performs to pamper them, this time leaving one of her green blouses open so that her followers will appreciate her charms.

In the photograph the young woman appears holding her hair with one of her hands, placing one of her faces more flirtatious and of course wearing her beautiful silhouette in front of the camera, ready to pamper and brighten the day of all those Internet users who come to her profile.

The photo managed to gather the attention of thousands of people who gave it their likes and also many comments, where also their friends Models They had the opportunity to express themselves and to tell her how beautiful she looks.

One of these modeling partners is Lyna perez, another beautiful resident of the United States who has not stopped creating content to reach more and more audiences and who is also in search of being one of the most recognized creators of flirty content in the world of the Internet.

Alexa Dellanos shares her silhouette to brighten the day of her Instagram followers.

But the publication is not all the new that he has uploaded to his networks, but he was also uploading some stories where he appeared living with his mother, Myrka Dellanos, the famous Telemundo presenter who when she appears with her daughter manages to dazzle users of Instagram with its beauties.

In fact, on many occasions her fans have asked her to please take more photos with her mother, something that she tries to do but there is not always enough time, hello, special occasion to do it.

Alexa Dellanos was also accompanying her boyfriend while he painted one of the murals to which he is dedicated, while all the people were in the place observing how he carried out his work, a very special moment she loves to be accompanying him and supporting him in those moments .