Alexa Dellanos leaves her coat open to show off her charms | INSTAGRAM

One of the american models most recognized and you by the Internet public is Alexa Dellanos, the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos, who is open space in the world of social networks and has gained his popularity thanks to his efforts within modeling.

That’s right, been focusing on producing flirtatious content users who surf the Internet, who on many occasions have enjoyed the small actions they take to pamper them, as on this occasion when they took pictures while they were dining in a restaurant.

The beautiful Influencer was dining in a luxurious establishment of Miami Florida, looking like a whole doll in front of the cameras and leaving her coat open to show off those charms that Internet users enjoy so much, while underneath she was wearing a gray sports top.

The famous beauty usually poses for these types of snapshots, entertainment pieces that were very well received and that received hundreds of thousands of likes in a few hours, as they always do when shared by the users who observe them.

The young woman also received a lot of comments from her fellow models, who came and told her how beautiful she looks, they congratulated her for her excellent work on these photos and of course they were also supporting her to continue with the creation of this beautiful content that Netizens love it so much.

Alexa Dellanos takes every opportunity to share her great beauty in her most flirty outfits.

It should be remembered that Alexa has Alec Monopoly as a boyfriend, a popular artist who makes murals and who even takes his girlfriend to also practice her skills with the spray, something that he showed us in a video placed in his stories.

Not many of his followers knew that he had a special talent for painting, learning everything is a teacher and life partner, who by the way on many occasions is in charge of taking the photographs that his more than 5.1 million followers on Instagram enjoy so much .

In Show News we will continue to share with you the great beauty of Alexa Dellanos, we will bring you her most recent photos and of course all that flirty content that she is dedicated to creating to keep all those who consider themselves her loyal fans happy.