Alexa Dellanos shows off her beauties in a flirty Angel costume | INSTAGRAM

About an hour ago the beautiful American model Alexa Dellanos shared on her official Instagram profile a most flirtatious photograph in which she appears wearing one of her most recent outfits, a flirty angel costume.

This is how it is today, October 31 is being celebrated Halloween around the world so the young woman couldn’t help but use one of her outfits plus flirtatious and combine it with a rooms and an angel halo.

A white lace bodysuit was placed to accompany it with a headband that held what represents the aura of the angels supposed wings to conclude with the simple but sexy costume.

The piece of entertainment has quickly managed to attract the attention of Internet users who have not given it their likes and have gathered thousands and thousands of interactions as well as comments where they thank you for this beautiful gesture of sharing your costume.

In addition, many other Internet users took advantage of the situation to confess the great love we feel for the American influencer, daughter of Myrka Dellanos, for which she has received comments on many occasions as to why she did not follow in her mother’s footsteps as a television reporter.

The popular girl has shown that it is her biggest dream is to be a model and represent different brands, so she will continue to strive following this goal and meeting her goals based on a lot of dedication effort and of course hours of modeling in front of the camera.

Alexa Dellanos models for her fans and is like her angel.

That is why it does not seem strange to us that this photograph has stood out and has managed to obtain the great attention it is getting, it really looks beautiful and her face looks much better than on any other occasion, also her hair is perfectly treated and her charms do not stop to shine.

In Show News we know that Alexa Dellanos is the favorite of many Internet users so we will continue to be very aware of sharing with you her most attractive publications, photos, Videos and of course all the interesting information that arises about her as well as what we will keep you updated on her projects.

It is worth mentioning that he is currently planning to launch his own brand, a situation in which we are excited, waiting to see the results, some products that will surely be a success when he launches them on the market.