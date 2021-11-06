Alexa Dellanos wears charms in tight synthetic pants | INSTAGRAM

Being the daughter of one of the most beloved and liked presenters of Telemundo, Alexa Dellanos knows perfectly what it is like to lead a life full of comforts in addition to what she has been fighting on her own to achieve, modeling and achieving a large audience on the Internet that has opened the way to represent one of the most important brands in the world of fashion and the Fashion.

That is why on this occasion the young woman decided to take a walk and share with us some photographs in which she presumed that she was about to get on a jet, just before going on a trip this weekend to fully enjoy the fruits of your great effort.

This is a post on your Official instagram in which we were able to appreciate once again how beautiful she is, while she wore tight black synthetic pants that made her charms were perfect on camera, a detail that her fans love to observe in her and thanked her with a me Like and of course also with comments in the form of compliments, compliments, congratulations and of course emojis in which they show their great admiration and love.

In addition, we could also appreciate that the young woman was asking for advice on “where was she going”, so some famous people like Daniella Chavez They came to invite her to her native country to visit, while many other celebrities also gave their own advice on what to do on these days off.

I can not miss that interesting section that are their stories, where she was also showing off her long blonde hair that is accompanying her in these days of relaxation, so this morning she also shared her breakfast full of fruit, always looking to eat healthy to keep her figure as incredible as possible and of course achieving it in an incredible way.



Alexa Dellanos shares her charms in tight synthetic pants.

Last night he was partying and he showed us a story in which he was signing a piggy bank of a duckling, surely some request by a person present in said establishment, however, we do not know exactly what it is but surely we can to see you very soon in case she doesn’t want to talk about it.

The beautiful model continues on this journey as a professional model, always seeking to grow her profile much more and at the moment very close to reaching 5 million followers, a number that she dreams of reaching very soon and that she will surely achieve.

Alexa Dellanos will continue to do her best to fulfill her dreams, no matter what Internet users say or all those negative and pessimistic comments, as we have been able to read how many people disapprove of her modeling talent and consider that she should have followed in the footsteps of her mom Myrka Dellanos.