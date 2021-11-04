Alexa Dellanos wears her new haircut and beautiful curves | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos, Alexa Dellanos has shown that her modeling level has grown impressively in recent years and that it is not only because she is the daughter of the famous Telemundo presenter that she obtained the great attention she has on social networks.

And it is that the young woman usually shares photographs in which her beauty manages to stand out among the creators of flirtatious content with whom she shares the podium as the best, attracting more and more audience to her official profile of Instagram.

On this occasion we will address some photographs that he shared on his profile some photos in which he appears using a nice sports set brown clothes, with which he managed to share his excellent figure and his curves that have kept their audience aware of their networks.

In the photograph we can see that she was also showing off her new haircut a little shorter than what she had before and of course also charms, which manage to impress internet users as far as they see her by making them comment and of course, Like everything you share.

We could also realize that she was in one of the most private places in her home, her room where she normally rests and spends her free time, a very flirtatious detail that her fans appreciated a lot because they felt that they were a little closer to her.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HER COQUET PHOTO



Alexa Dellanos successfully fulfills the task of pampering her fans with her curves.

Of course, the young woman was also very well made up and the small cut that her clothes have allowed her fans to have an excellent time watching her on their screens, so they also had to comment and like her, leading to her publication to more out of 28,000 I like an excellent number that continues to grow as the minutes go by.

Some of her fellow models also came and congratulated her for her excellent work, also emphasizing how beautiful she looks in each of her publications, always surpassing herself and showing that she is not interested in what others say about her but that she cares a lot. more than just following your dreams and continuing to strive to fulfill them.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the excellent beauty of Alexa Dellanos, the young woman who has managed to win over a large audience that is always there to support her despite all the Internet users who consider that she should have followed in her mother’s footsteps as a television presenter.