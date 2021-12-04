Alexa Dellanos wears her white mini top like a real Barbie | INSTAGRAM

Without a doubt the beautiful american model, Alexa Dellanos, is like a Barbie in real life, with a beautiful face, striking curves and of course that blonde hair that characterizes this character.

The young woman has been striving to look as beautiful as possible, based on makeup, taking care of her hair, doing a lot exercise to maintain her silhouette and of course also taking care of her diet to the maximum, so she has made good progress and she feels very comfortable with herself.

In this song we will address an entertainment piece that was placed in his Instagram official, a publication that managed to attract the attention of hundreds of thousands of people who gave it their likes and of course also a comment, expressing all the love, support and affection they have for the content creator.

They could not miss their companions Models who is also to be a little attention, for this reason they appear in the comments house so that the Alexa followers also do not see you in your presence and can access their profiles in a simple way.

The model is considered one of the favorites of netizens, a young woman who has been striving to maintain her numbers and of course to continue growing in the entertainment industry.

She has also been involved with renowned brands, collaborating and modeling their garments, such is the case of Fashion nova with whom he was modeling already for several months.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALEXA’S COCKTAIL PHOTO



Alexa Dellanos shares her silhouette and beauty while her fans consider her like a Barbie in real life.

We have also seen that he takes advantage of a lot of his free time to accompany his boyfriend to his events, Alec Monopoly He is a famous muralist and designer who does not stop painting his creations and also showing off this beautiful girlfriend that he has and is very proud.

Many wonder if it does not make him a little insecure, but we have seen that he is in charge of taking the photographs, always commenting and being close to his partner, loving her at all times.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the beauty of Alexa Dellanos and of course also the occasions when we can see her with her mother, Myrka Dellanos, the famous Telemundo presenter who is also considered one of the most beautiful and that when her admirers consider that they look like sisters.