In recent years, various celebrities and even institutions have had to deal with the eating disorders experienced by thousands of young people, mostly in search of the perfect body.

These problems have intensified thanks to social networks, as the unreal bodies that many girls seek to achieve are continually viralized, to the point of losing their lives.

Many have turned to sports to achieve this perfection, but some international stars have had to run into racism and bullying caused by their physical appearance, regardless of their talent.

Proof of this is the American-born gymnast Jordan Chiles, who a few days ago spoke out to tell of the abuse she suffered during her youth and on more than one occasion considered abandoning the sport.

The 20-year-old athlete has had to deal with bullying and racism. Photo: IG / jordanchiles

And it is that it was not a lack of talent, because she assured that her main enemy, according to them, was her weight, because she was not like the rest of the gymnasts, and they even dared to call her fat.

“I always thought that race was something that was present in gymnastics.”

It is worth mentioning that his statements opened a box that will never be mistaken again, since it has made it clear that the authorities consider race within the score.

It has exposed the ways in which it is graded. Photo: IG / jordanchiles

“For example, I have a butt. Others might not. So we can be in a perfect upright position and still can deduct points. So … yes, I wish I wasn’t judged on just one body type. And I think That’s where all the racism and politics come in. ”

It is no secret to anyone that the US delegation has been singled out for abusing its athletes in different disciplines, and the one who was in charge of making it known was the multi-medalist, Simone Biles.

Simone Biles bet in Tokyo 2020 for mental health before medals. Photo: IG / jordanchiles

“I had a coach who verbally abused me. He called me ‘fat’, said I looked like a donut. And it was very, very hard for me.”

Mexican Alexa Moreno suffers the same comments

It is worth mentioning that the case of Chiles has not been the only one, since the Olympic gymnast of Mexican origin, Alexa Moreno, lived it firsthand a few years ago, because despite honoring her country with medals, she was only criticized.

The sports career of the Mexican gymnast dates back to 2016, when she began to have relevance within the world of sports and the media.

And it is that he made his debut in the fair of the Olympic Games in Rio 2016, but it was not his talent or ability above the Olympic devices, but rather because he had some supposed “extra kilos”.

The Mexican has also been singled out by those who call her “fat.” Photo: IG / alexa.morenomx

On more than one occasion, the athlete was singled out by judges, coaches, teammates and even the followers of the Mexican delegation as a Gorda without talent.

However, the athlete has made it very clear that the comments do not affect her and that she trains day by day only to fulfill her dreams and not to silence those who have made fun of her and her physique.

My vision is totally different, I returned to training because I have goals and objectives, I have dreams of my own and I would like to do something better than the last cycle. It was not my intention, the truth was that I did not have any of that in my mind. I never gave it the importance to say I’m going to go back to training to shut them up.

However, she is among the best Mexican gymnasts. Photo: IG / alexa.morenomx

