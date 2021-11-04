Through Alexander Sánchez’s Instagram, his partner gave know his death. With a few endearing words, Sebas shared his pain and explained to Sánchez’s followers all that it was and meant not only in his life, but also in those who knew his art.

“Only such a beautiful and LOVE-filled soul how Alexander’s deserves to be honored and applauded for whom we had the good fortune to meet him ”.

He continues: “Today I must tell you that our Alex, my Alex, the Love of my life, my soul mate, my red heart, my little snail, my little doggy paw is no longer with us. From the bottom of my heart I write this message for all your friends, family and followers ”.

“We are left with his great legacy and the MAGIC impregnated in each moment lived by his side, his joy and his love for each work of art he made, the infinite love that permeated each Christmas tree, each student who was formed with it. in many corners of the world, in every wedding, in every party he made, in every family that he filled with love and in every “magician” who will now make his art transcend ”.

“Thank you all for your messages at this time, I know how much you love Alex and we appreciate very much the beautiful energy that is coming through each message.”

He concludes: “Never forget that magic is within each one of you, that is the message that Alex tells us today from heaven.”

Chiquibaby reacted shocked to the news. Stating that he was thinking of calling his friend Alexander Sanchez, probably to talk about decorating your Christmas tree. OMG was just thinking about calling him. RIP “, wrote the host of Hoy Día.

Rashel Díaz made use of his Instagram account to say goodbye to his friend: “My friend, I am left with our laughs, conversations on deep topics, your signs of true friendship and of course your unique Christmas trees. You put so much love on everything! “

“Here is the first tree you gave us and In the second photo, the tree from last year that you dedicated to our dear Angel, whom we had lost a few days ago. I remember you called me right away that you found out and told me “Friend, this year’s tree I will change it completely, I will pay tribute to Angel” and that’s how it remained! A unique piece as only you knew how to do it!

“Rest in peace friend, we will take care of Sebas and pray a lot for him to find comfort! It was a great honor that both Carlos and I were able to meet you as the unconditional friend that you always were. A big hug to heaven, as you said. I love you magical and I love you forever ”.

Carolina Sandoval also dedicated some heartfelt and loving words to her friend. Both she and Rashel Díaz are very saddened by the news. “I keep our best moments, with the smiles and our conversations for hours” in a pandemic. ”

“I am left with your magic and that gift of being able to interpret what we felt when elaborating each of the projects we had… I am left with those“ late nights ”and those confessions of the soul because beyond your flowers there was a little boy who loves play at being great… ”.

The tree in this image, as shared by Carolina Sandoval, is the last one he decorated for her, it is from the year 2020.

