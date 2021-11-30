11/29/2021

On at 21:37 CET

What until now was a popular clamor is now official. Alexia Putellas has been awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or by the magazine ‘France Football’ in recognition of the magnificent season he has had at FC Barcelona, ​​with which he won a historic treble being a key piece.

The captain and emblem of the women’s Barça She has surpassed her colleagues Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens, Irene Paredes and Sandra Paños in the voting, in addition to other footballers who had a great year like Sam Kerr or Pernille Harder. In this way, Alexia becomes the first Barça footballer to win a trophy that has undergone its third edition in 2021 – until 2018 the only prize in the female category was promoted by FIFA – and it happens in the list of winners Megan Rapinoe (2019) and Ada Hegerberg (2018).

Alexia, Ballon d’Or 2021

| SPORT.es

Barça delegation

Alexia traveled to Paris together with Jenni Hermoso, Irene Paredes and Sandra Paños, the other three footballers with whom he shared concentration with the Spanish team. The four will return to Seville to play the match against Scotland on the sixth day of the World Cup qualifying phase. In Gallic lands, the Blaugrana footballers met the Culé expedition that came from Barcelona, ​​with President Joan Laporta in the lead accompanying the other two club nominees: his partner Lieke martens and Pedri gonzalez.

The numbers that have led him to win the Ballon d’Or

Why did Alexia win the Ballon d’Or? Simple. Because his game, pure Barça DNA, his clairvoyance and his hierarchy on the field have been the beacon of the European champion, which is the franchise player. However, all that in Alexia’s case has also been reflected in his records, more typical of a battering ram than a midfielder. And both this and the triplet achieved last year have served to decant the vote of the jury in awards such as the Ballon d’Or that he has just received.

Since he scored his first goal with the Barça shirt in September 2012 Alexia’s scoring figures have always been high for a midfielder, but never like in the last two seasons. It must be said that in his early years the position in the field -extreme left-handed- allowed him to be closer to the area, but paradoxically by moving it away and giving it a better context -more participation in the game inside, combination and arrival from behind- his records have gone up remarkably.

Not in vain are we talking about the second top scorer with club history -157 goals in 10 seasons, only behind Jenni Hermoso (166) – and a footballer who last year, the one with the triplet, signed 26 goals -18 in the league, two in the Champions League, five in the Cup and one in the Super Cup -. Goals that were sometimes emblematic, such as the first goal in the history of women’s Barça at the Camp Nou against Espanyol or the penalty achieved in the Champions League final against Chelsea.

This season, in which he has only played 13 games, Alexia has increased these numbers and already adds 13 goals -nine in the Primera Iberdrola and four in the Champions League-, in addition to 10 assists, This shows its importance in the Barça game and that it continues in a state of grace in the face of goal, becoming the top scorer of the team if we add all the competitions.

Jennifer Hermoso and Sam Kerr complete the podium

The blaugrana Jennifer Hermoso it has been the second in the voting. The podium could not be complete for Barça, because it was Sam kerr the one that has crept in as third. The ‘top 10’ has been:

1 Alexia Putellas

2 Jenni Beautiful

3 Sam Kerr

4 Vivianne Miedema

5 Lieke Martens

6 Christine Sinclair

7 Pernille Harder

8 Ashley Lawrence

9 Jessie Fleming

10 Fran Kirby