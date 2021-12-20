12/20/2021

On at 21:11 CET

FC Barcelona has been the main protagonist of the Gala of the Stars 2021, having come to get up five of the twelve awards this ninth edition of the Catalan football festival.

Alexia putellas, with two awards such as Best Soccer Player and Top Scorer; Bruna Vilamala, What Best Player Screening; Adolfo Fernandez, as Best Futsal Player, and the Jury Prize to FC Barcelona -for obtaining the historic treble in women’s football: League, Cup and Champions– have captured most of the precious trophies of the Gala of the Stars 2021.

“I am very happy for everything and also that this gala can be held again“, has confessed Alexia putellas upon receiving the trophy for Best Soccer Player 2021. “I face it with great enthusiasm and intensity and I appreciate the work of the whole club and team, of all my teammates, and also the sacrifice of my family“, has added.

Regarding the duel Barça-Real Madrid in the Champions quarterfinals, Alexia has been very clear: “It will be very long for us until March, because we are looking forward to the Champions League again after having had a very good group stage“.”It would be impressive to be able to play this classic at the Camp Nou. We really want to play there, but the club will decide and we hope that the fans will support us, because the show will be given by us“, it is finished.

SOTERAS: “WE HAVE TO SUPPORT BASE SPORTS”

On the other hand, the President of the Catalan Football Federation (FCF), Joan Soteras, has chaired the gala that has been held, with the support of Damm and CaixaBank, at the Old Estrella Damm Factory this Monday, presented by the journalists of Catalunya Ràdio Marta Carreras Y Bernat Soler.

“Grassroots sport is being worked very well and from the Catalan Federation all we have to do is support it“, has manifested Joan Soteras, president of the FCF.

“We are working with a competition plan and regulation of the 20th century and I think it is time to normalize it by renewing it so that it can be played in Catalonia with the 21st century“, has stated before recalling in turn that”we must protect small clubs, because it is necessary for Catalan football“.

PEP GUARDIOLA, BEST COACH

The former technician of the FC Barcelona, now directing the Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has also won the award for Best Coach, like the former Barcelona futsal player and current Industrias García technician, Javi rodriguez, chosen as Best Futsal Coach.

The forward of the Villarreal Gerard Moreno has been imposed as Best soccer player Y Top scorer, Meanwhile he Best Projection Player has been the Spanish player Nico Melamed. The other winners have been Victor Garcia Vegetable, What Best Referee, Y Alicia benete (FSF Mostóles), What Best Futsal Player.

