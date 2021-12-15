The Dominican pitcher of the Tigres de Aragua, Alexis Candelario, in his presentation yesterday at the start of the ninth week of the season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), was the guide to take to the victory the Bengalis in the match against Magellan.

Alexis Candelario, with his outstanding start in yesterday’s match against the Navegantes del Magallanes team, kept the naval bats on the sidelines to claim a victory and break a losing streak in a row.

There were five consecutive defeats by the Bengali ninth, which were raising suspicions about the permanence of manager Clemente Álvarez at the head of the Tigres but a brilliant departure from Alexis Candelario and the good offensive and defensive contribution of the team. As well as the important participation of the feline bullpen that helped whitewash the Turkish ship in Valencia.

Race Summary

Early in the game, the Tigres de Aragua opened the scoring due to a shooting error by catcher Carlos Pérez, allowing Hernán Pérez to score from third base. Later, “El Pollito” Rodríguez drove the second hairline on Alexi Amarista’s legs with an unstoppable hit to center field.

For the opening of the sixth section, the ninth from Aragon mounted a serious threat with three runners on the pads with no outs where Edwin García hit the center field that brought “Pollito” to the plate, followed by Deiner López on base with an infield hit to the shortstop allowing Denis Phipps to add one more career. Also, Hernán Pérez raised a sacrifice fly that drove Wilfredo Giménez and show the final five for zero in this ball game.

Candelario’s performance

Alexis Candelario showed a great performance with the felines, his outstanding work as a starter was comprised by space of five and two thirds innings where he did not receive runs and gave six strikeouts allowing six hits and granting a base on balls. Awarded his first victory of the campaign

Candelario was accompanied by a good contribution from the bullpen, commanded by Leonel Campos, Eduardo Figueroa, Henry Alberto Rodríguez and Ronald Belisario who combined in three innings and a third where they kept Navegantes at zero where they only received one hit.

#NotiTigres | Alexis Candelario led important Bengali triumph | https://t.co/zpw3pcyHWh#ArribaTigres🐯#TigresEsAragua pic.twitter.com/SdDRiw9jhH – Tigres de Aragua (@TigresOficiales) December 15, 2021

Our MVP of today’s meeting Alexis Candelario💪🏻🔥 # ArribaTigres🐯 # TigresEsAragua pic.twitter.com/WZa3ER1zA1 – Tigres de Aragua (@TigresOficiales) December 15, 2021

Author: Luis Cáceres

Photo courtesy of @TigresOficiales