Smells like Emmy. After winning the Oscars in 2014 and 2019 for Gravity – 96% and Rome – 99%, to the best of Hollywood cinema, Alfonso Cuarón will bet on doing the same, but now from the television field. It has been announced that the Mexican director is working on a new Apple series that will feature Cate Blanchett as the protagonist and with which he will work again with photographer Emmanuel Lubezki, also of Mexican origin, to carry out his project.

Through a statement, Apple TV Plus confirmed that Alfonso Cuarón wrote and will direct all episodes of Disclaimer, a new original platform series with Cate blanchett as the protagonist. The Mexican director has based the project on the novel of the same name written by Renee Knight and it will be about a journalist who discovers that she is a character in a mysterious book that reveals a dark secret from her past.

This show is part of a contract that the Mexican signed with the production company to develop exclusive titles for it. So the director becomes one more in the already long list of filmmakers with whom Apple hopes to dominate the world of streaming, not in vain they have projects on the way of filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Joel Coen, Pablo Larraín among many others. It is also the first time that Cuarón is in charge, in its entirety, of a television series.

Disclaimer will be the next job for Cuarón, who in 2018 dominated the awards season with Roma – 99%, Netflix original title for which he again won the Oscar for Best Director and for which he won the statuette for Best Photographer for the first time. He will once again team up with Lubezki, one of his frequent collaborators and also a three-time winner of that last award, with whom he last worked in Gravity – 96%.

The project also marks Blanchett’s return to television, following her lead role in Mrs. America – 90%, for which she was nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries in 2020. Cuarón is one of several important Mexican directors with the that the actress has already worked, who has previously collaborated with Alejandro González Iñárritu, in Babel – 69%, and more recently with Guillermo del Toro, in the next Nightmare Alley.

That last film is the great bet of the Searchlight label, distributed internationally by 20th Century, for the awards season. In it, Blanchett plays a dangerous psychiatrist who teams up with a circus robber to improve his con of being a psychic, who is played by Bradley Cooper. It is also Del Toro’s most recent film since the Jalisco swept the Oscars with La Forma Del Agua – 92%.

There is no release date yet for DisclaimerBut with the cast and director in place, production will most likely begin in early 2022 with a possible release in 2023. Until then, Apple has in mind. The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, his biggest bet on awards season. That film will hit some theaters on December 25 and will then be added to the platform’s catalog from January 14.

