Alfonso Cuarón is one of the most recognized directors of recent years, all thanks to his incredible contributions to the seventh art, which have earned him important awards at prestigious celebrations. The Mexican was present at the Rome Film Festival this weekend and reveals that he is already working on an ambitious miniseries, a project that will feature the talents of Cate Blanchett and Gary Oldman.

Do not miss: Guillermo del Toro’s Favorite Mexican Movies

Famous for tapes like Gravity – 96%, And Your Mom Too – 92%, Rome – 99%, The Little Princess – 97% or Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 91%, Alfonso Cuaron he has found a very special place in the film industry thanks to his fine vision for the camera and ability to tell stories. Although he does not stand out for having a particularly long filmography, his work has earned him the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Golden Lion and the Goya, recognitions that few filmmakers can achieve today.

According to the Italian outlet Movie Player (via We Got This Covered), Alfonso Cuaron has confirmed the development of a series for Apple TV + with Blanchett and Oldman as protagonists. The Mexican filmmaker has not shared details about the plot, but the information presented is enough to imagine an ambitious project with world-class stars.

Gary oldman and Cate blanchett They are giants in the Hollywood industry, actors who we don’t see do television often but who will surely shine in the season of awards dedicated to the small screen; with Alfonso Cuaron As captain of the ship, things will work out very well, we just need a little more time to learn new details. We hope that the project does not take too long and will soon reach the Apple TV + platform.

We invite you to read: Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón and more, mourn the death of Felipe Cazals

During your stay at the Rome Film Festival 2021, Alfonso Cuaron He was questioned about Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s new film that will soon hit theaters. The director of Children of Man – 92% have a very strong opinion regarding the following work of their compadre: “It is a masterpiece! Nightmare alley it is a wonderful masterpiece. I think it is Guillermo Del Toro at its best: it really is wonderful. ” Nightmare alley will appear on the billboard on December 17 and also features Cate blanchett as one of its protagonists; the synopsis reads: “A hustler teams up with a fortune teller to fool people and get money.”

It’s been a few years since the last big hit of Alfonso Cuaron in cinemas, it’s about Rome, a film that won her numerous awards and tells the story of Cleo, a girl of indigenous descent who, during the 1970s, worked for a middle-class family in the colony Rome from the Mexican capital; From there, they will face in the best possible way a period marked outwards by the political and social changes in the country, inside by the domestic problems of the family for which they work. Released in 2018, Rome It was quite a media event, especially for its controversial almost exclusive Netflix premiere.

But the Apple TV + series won’t be the director’s first television job. let’s remember Believe, a science fiction series released in 2014 that presents us with the story of a girl with very special abilities and a man released from prison who has been entrusted with the task of protecting her from the evil elements that pursue her power. That series had mixed reviews and was canceled after only one season; We hope things turn out differently with the director’s new project on Apple TV +.

You may also be interested in: This is how Guillermo del Toro helped Denis Villeneuve with Duna