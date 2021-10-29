Former driver of Hoy appears in Venga La Alegría “without money” | Instagram

A few days ago the news began to be shared that one of the former hosts of the Hoy program is bankrupt, recently he appeared in Come the joy, stating that he had no money at all.

It should be noted that any celebrity and entertainment star has the freedom to seek greater employment opportunities, which is why we have seen several drivers go to work in other places.

As you well know, both programs are direct competition, especially since VLA began to have greater popularity among the public, curiously we have also seen several drivers go from one television station to another.

Alfredo Adame visited the famous Venga La Alegría program hosted by Cynthia Rodríguez, El Capi Pérez and other famous stars of the industry.

During the transmission he “claimed” that he had no money to eat, obviously his comments were the most sarcastic, but he commented on this due to the fact that his ex-wife Diana Golden had made some comments about him because he had not paid her money. should.

The actor He affirmed that it was not a sin to be poor and that to tell the truth he was, however he lived as happily as possible and took the opportunity to criticize his ex-wife’s greed.

Some time ago when he had an altercation with some people who criticized him because he was proselytizing with a political party, where they claimed that he received money, he claimed that he did not need the money because he was a millionaire and had many businesses.

Although Adame has more than 32 years of career in Televisa, which began precisely as an actor in 1989, to date he continues to act, his most recent participation was in 2018 in Por Amar Sin Ley, playing Hugo Arteaga.

Alfredo Adame, Diana Golden’s ex-husband was the host of the Today program from 1998 to 2003 approximately which corresponds to the first, second and third stages of the program at that time shared credits with:

Andrea Legarreta Talina Fernández Angélica Vale Martha Carrillo Sofía Villalobos Toño de Valdés Anselmo Alonso Carlos Eduardo Rico Horacio Villalobos Capi Albores Galilea Montijo

Surely you will remember that Alfredo Adame had a strong problem with Andrea Legarreta, because a strong controversy began that related infidelities towards her husband Erik Rubín, later the actor was banned from the television, it is said that the host had something to do with it.