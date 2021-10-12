Alfredo García Heredia. © Octavio Passos / .

Alfredo Garcia Heredia, number 4 of the Challenge Tour, is one of the winners that reaches the Empordà Challenge to finish off a season with five top 5 that have returned him to the European Tour, to which he returns completely different.

The Asturian played the European Tour for the first time in 2009 through the School, and returned to play the full season in 2011 until he lost the card and will return in 2022 as “a completely different player”. This year he started with a third place in the Irish Challenge, 4th in the Cádiz Challenge (where he finished 2nd last year), 3rd in Le Vaudreuil Challenge, he won the B-NL Challenge Trophy and was 4th in the German Challenge. results with which he has earned the right to play on the European circuit next year.

“When I won in the Netherlands I was playing just as well as in many of the tournaments in which I had been about to win, but you don’t win when you want, but when you have to. It was a more epic week than usual, a 4-player play-off that was resolved in 7 holes… it was clearly my week.

I had been playing well for a long time, but I was too comfortable, in my comfort zone; My wife told me that I had a lot of potential that I was not taking advantage of and that I had to get out of that comfort zone. After the tournaments in the Canary Islands, I wasn’t going to go to the Challenge and it was she who insisted that I not miss out on opportunities… and here I am, with the card for next year!

My game has not changed much, they have been small changes. I have not seen Jorge (Parada, his cousin) physically for two years, but he is correcting some aspects of me through videoconferences. Jorge insisted that I had to invest in a meter, and I got the Foresight GC Quad, which was a significant investment, but it was essential to take a leap in my game. Today, without a machine of these characteristics, parts are at a disadvantage.

The change has been a set of things, of personal balance above all. Everything was adding up for 2020 but with all the mess it will be next year when I return to the Tour. If you can call it back, because everything is different. Sometimes when you get to the Tour you don’t see reality, school can be a stroke of luck and it happened to me; you come to the Tour and you are not prepared to compete at that level.

When I had the card I was not half the player I am now, it is like night and day. Now I am a handicap 0 and before it was handicap 20. Now I plan the game in a different way, I am more balanced, more solid, more confident, the ideal cocktail that good players have. Age makes you mature. Golf is still a sport where many factors influence, but now I have things much clearer and an exciting year ahead.

Playing in the United States is still one of my goals. It’s all about good results, and I hope to get to play PGA Tour tournaments like many of my friends. Physically I’m fine, age in golf ends up being a number and distance respects me, I’m fine.

Finishing the year playing here at Empordà Golf is wonderful. Playing in Spain amuses me, it motivates me. Compared to other countries we visit, the courses we play in Spain are a luxury, like this one ”.

They will be a total of 25 Spanish those who will dispute the Empordà Challenge, 9 of them members of the RFEG ProSpain Team: Ángel Hidalgo who will fight for his second victory and reach the European Tour, Iván Cantero, Alex del Rey, Lucas Vacarisas, Eduard Rousaud, Javier Sainz, Scott Fernández, David Borda and Manuel Elvira .

The competition will begin on Thursday with 108 participants, after Friday’s return the cut will be made in the classification that will pass the first 60 classified and tied that will be those who will dispute the last two laps in their fight for victory in the Empordà Challenge, the first of two consecutive tournaments to be played in Empordà Golf.

The Empordà Challenge It will be supported by the Challenge Tour, Empordà Golf, the Girona Provincial Council through the Costa Brava and Kyocera Tourist Board and the Royal Spanish Golf Federation. The promoter and organizer is JGolf.

The Empordà Challenge supports the celebration of the Solheim Cup 2023.