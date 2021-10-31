Updated Sunday, October 31, 2021 – 10:54

The Maghreb country ensures that it will compensate with more capacity from Medgaz, the other infrastructure that the two countries share.

Andrew CullenREUTERS

Algeria closes this Sunday for political reasons the Maghreb Europe Gas Pipeline, built 25 years ago, and thus opens up a great unknown about the future of the gas supply to Spain, which it promises to compensate by increasing the capacity of Medgaz, the other large pipeline shared by both. countries, and with ships with liquefied gas, which increases costs.

It was on November 1, 1996 when Algeria opened for the first time the valve of a key infrastructure for its economy, but also for Morocco’s and essential for Spain, which since the inauguration of the Cordoba section in December of that same year has received the 25th % of your gas supply that way.

A quarter of a century later it closes it for long-term political and geostrategic reasons that go beyond its rupture in August of diplomatic relations with Morocco and whose final objectives are to save its economy – plunged in a severe crisis since 2014 – and change in their favor the balances in North Africa and in the Sahel, the border that most worries the European Union.

“The decision taken by Algeria is sovereign and is the result of (the rupture) of diplomatic relations with its neighbor to the west. It is true that it is an unprecedented fact, and we will see what are the options and palliative measures so that Algeria can honor its commitments with its traditional client that is Spain, “local economic and financial analyst Mahfud Kaubi told ..

In the short term, those options are twofold: increase the capacity of the Medgaz pipeline to 10.5 billion cubic feet – a patch that is expected to be ready by the end of November thanks to a joint plan to expand the propulsion force of the engines – and offset the remaining almost 5,000 million with methane tankers, an alternative that complicates the process while making it more expensive.

One option, that of liquefied gas (LNG), which could lead to an increase in the price, since shipping rates on ships are higher, something that could have an impact on Spanish households that are already facing the rise in prices of gas. electricity, gas and fuels.

Not so much during this winter, in which the supply is guaranteed, if not in the future since Algeria has insisted that honor the “agreements already signed” without referring to following.

“Currently Algeria has shown that it has all the possibilities to ensure its levels of shipments to Spain either via the underwater gas pipeline or by transporting LNG. That means that the situation on the economic plan, on the contractual and commercial plan is controlled The price is another debate, but I will say that in terms of volumes and means of transport, these options are sufficient for the current contractual volumes, “Kaubi says.

More optimistic is Buzian Mahmah, energy expert and permanent researcher at the Center for the Development of Renewable Energies (CDER), who assures that the expansion works carried out in Medgaz have the ultimate objective of approaching supply before the closing of the GME since “make it possible to easily reach double the initial capacity of the gas pipeline, that is, 16,000 million cubic feet.”

“Algeria also has the capacity to transport 34,000 cubic feet of LNG. It is a very extensive infrastructure that of course can satisfy the demand of the Spanish customer even for additional quantities of LNG without increasing the shipping price since the distance between both countries it does not exceed three hours, something different from what happens with clients in the Asian market, “he explained.

Regarding the future of the GME, which has remained in the air, and which supplied Spain and Portugal through Morocco, Mamah considered that it is “a commercial question that does not concern Algeria at all”.

In his opinion, the contract of the Algerian state hydrocarbons company Sonatrach was limited to supply and included only the commitment to send agreed quantities of gas, while the contract for the gas pipeline itself was signed between Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Algeria, which is Spain’s main gas supplier, supplying 47% of its needs during the first half of 2021 “cannot risk its place as an important partner in any case,” he concluded.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more