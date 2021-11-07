11/07/2021 at 2:21 PM CET

EP

The Medgaz pipeline leading natural gas straight from Algeria Almería will increase its capacity at the end of the year to supply 10.7 billion cubic meters per year, thereby supply would be “guaranteed” Despite the fact that the Maghreb Europe Gas Pipeline (GME) that passes through Morocco has ceased to be used after the end of the transit contracts on October 31, according to the official Algerian news agency, APS, published this Sunday.

The note published by the government media highlights that the entry into service of the fourth turbocharger at the end of this same year the flow increased to 10,700 million cubic meters per year and ensures that this could be increased to 16,000 million cubic meters “by making additional investments.” Medgaz currently has a capacity of 8,000 million cubic meters per year, below the 11,000 million committed by Algeria.

“The final investment decision in this structure can only be made in the event that long-term natural gas contracts are concluded between (the Algerian company) Sonatrach and European clients by volumes (…) for a period sufficient to recovering the investments “, APS pointed out.

The text recalls that Sonatrach and Naturgy strengthened their position in Medgaz in 2020 with the acquisition of Cepsa shares, for which Sonatrach controls 51 percent of Medgaz, while 49 percent is in the hands of the Spanish Naturgy.

APS also recalls that the expired contracts of the GME for the supply of natural gas to Morocco, Spain and Portugal totaled 6,700 million cubic meters of natural gas per year, about half of GME’s maximum capacity.

An energy expert quoted by APS, Mahmá Buzián, explained that given the non-renewal of the GME contracts, Sonatrach has agreed to “transfer part of the volume planned for the GME to Medgaz.”

Algeria is the main supplier of natural gas for Spain, Much of which was transported so far via Morocco, through the GME, closed on October 31 because the contract for its use will not be renewed due to tensions between Morocco and Algeria.

To solve this situation and ensure supply, it is expected that the rest of the committed gas will be transported as liquefied natural gas through LNG tankers, which would raise its price.