11/05/2021 at 05:45 CET

Iolanda Marble

Can we talk about a new stage in the relationship with Morocco?

Spain looks to the future and what it wants to build is an even more trusting relationship with Morocco, one of mutual respect and mutual benefit. The words of the King of Morocco on August 21 also had that spirit. And they were in tune and were answered by the President of the Government, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council. What we want is to put high lights to establish a more solid, stronger, 21st century relationship.

In what is this new approach going to crystallize in the short term, even if the approach is long-term?

We have to continue talking with Morocco. A government formation has just taken place. The arrival of new ministers is still very incipient. The important thing is the spirit of creating trust, the spirit of mutual respect for the positions of each of the countries and that we do so in the interest and mutual benefit. And that means sharing borders, sharing the management of those borders, sharing the management of economic interests for the development of both countries. And also to achieve the stability of the Mediterranean and, very specifically, of the western Mediterranean.

There are two major edges in the relationship with Morocco which are Ceuta and Melilla and the position on Western Sahara. Will Spain change the position?

We can speak, always with respect, about the positions of each one of us. We are two sovereign states that have very clear positions. And what is certain is that on our part there will always be respect for what Morocco is, what it means as a country, its positions in international politics, but also that we will defend the interests of Spain and Spaniards firmly. There must be mutual respect and we must both, to create that trust, to be certain that no one will take unilateral actions.

The last planned trip to Morocco of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, was canceled last December. Are there any high-level meetings planned?

Everything will come, I am sure that everything will come in due course. Travel has to serve to crystallize and forge stronger, more intense relationships. We are looking to the future in a dialogue with Morocco, in the expectation of seeing the first steps of that Government with which I am very interested in starting to work as soon as possible.

Let’s talk about the relationship between Morocco and Algeria. You recently traveled to Algiers. To what extent is the Spanish government concerned about this diplomatic crisis between the two countries?

Morocco and Algeria are two strategic partners for Spain. They are two neighboring countries, two friendly countries. We want our partners to have the best relationship, and what we are going to try is to work with both of them to achieve an area of ​​common prosperity in the Western Mediterranean. On November 29 we are going to have the ministerial meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean, in Barcelona. It will be a strong moment. I hope that Algeria and Morocco will participate to achieve a prosperous Mediterranean.

But how much is the government concerned about this tension between the two countries?

Obviously, everything that may lead to all the actors that are in the Mediterranean, that there may be rough edges that prevent us from working together is something that we are going to try to soften so that we can achieve stability. But we do not make the decisions for other governments. Each government takes its own, and we respect them all.

Algeria has already announced that on October 31 it closes the Maghreb-European Union gas pipeline. In your recent visit to Algiers, what negotiation has there been? What situation are we going to find ourselves in?In Algeria I was received at the highest level. I was received by the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Energy. This reflects the excellent state of relations between Algeria and Spain and how we are perceived: as a friendly country and as a strategic partner. I received full guarantees that Algeria will comply with the agreed contracts. And further: Algeria guarantees the supply of gas to Spain and that it will satisfy the demand. Regarding the gas pipeline, it remains in force until October 31 and a final decision has not yet been made on what will happen.

Do you mean that this decision to close it is reversible?

No decision has been made. Has not been taken. When I was there, nothing specific was indicated to me in this regard.

But that announcement has transcended. There have been announcements in the press.

But not official. What is important for the Spanish: the gas supply is guaranteed and Algeria will satisfy the demand for gas from Spain.

How will do?

There is a direct gas pipeline, in which works are being carried out to expand its capacity. It continues until October 31 and then we will have to see … That is, it is a decision that is not up to Spain, how it will travel there. And there are other forms of transportation such as LNG [gas natural licuado].

On the intention of the Prosecutor’s Office to file the cases against the emeritus king: “The Government respects all the decisions of justice”

Yes, what happens is that LNG is much more expensive.

But those are private contracts in which it will be necessary to see how the price is set and what the final price is. The capacity to transport gas through the direct gas pipeline will already be expanded; It will be necessary to see how the gas pipeline that transits through Morocco will be as of October 31 and if that alternative route does not always exist and we will see what the price is.

So does the government hope that this gas pipeline will not be closed?

It is obviously a decision that is not the responsibility of the Spanish Government. I very clearly conveyed the position of our Government and I know, and so it was transmitted to me, that Algeria is going to do everything it has to do to satisfy the Spanish demand [de gas].

Let’s talk about Gibraltar. We have a preliminary agreement with him United Kingdom of December 31, 2020 and a mandate from the European Commission this summer to negotiate the removal of the fence.

Spain will fulfill all its commitments, including the request for Frontex support for what will be the management on the ground. The disappearance of the gate, and I remind you that Spain has never recognized the gate – to the point that we have never paid the repair for the deterioration – is a historic achievement, the transfer of controls to the airport and the port . We are negotiating. We want a wide zone of prosperity to be created on either side of the Campo de Gibraltar.

Is there a date in the works for the removal of the gate?

This is a negotiation between the Commission and the British Government, where obviously Spain has the last word. We are going to do everything so that this agreement enters into force as soon as possible, this year.

We have learned that the Prosecutor’s Office is going to file the cases against the King Emeritus. Does the Government have plans for your return to Spain?

The Government respects all the decisions of justice and it is not up to it to make a decision that is not of the Government, obviously.

The departure of the emeritus king of Spain in 2020 was coordinated between Moncloa and Zarzuela. An eventual return, wouldn’t it be?

I insist: this is not a matter for the Government and we do not enter into decisions that do not correspond to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Germany. How does the possibility of a coalition between social democrats, greens and liberals the balance of forces in the European Union?

The five-point increase for the SPD plus the seven-point increase for the greens indicates a desire for change towards progressive and pro-European forces. Olaf Scholz is an old acquaintance of the Prime Minister, who was in Berlin campaigning alongside him. We are two governments between the great economies and great population of Europe, and presumably, if Scholz becomes chancellor, we will be two progressive forces. We work with all governments, but if it is a progressive, social democratic and pro-European government, it will be much easier.

Let’s talk about the relationship with the United States. What objectives has Spain set for itself in this deal with the administration Biden?

We work together to make a better, more reliable, more stable world. The Kabul evacuation crisis has highlighted that Spain is a reliable partner for the United States, always responding, in good times and bad. And probably, the request from the Morón and Rota bases for Afghan collaborators to transit for short periods of time is proof that the United States sees us as a country with the logistical capacity to do so, but also with the reliability of an ally that gives you confidence. We are a European country, but we have an Ibero-American soul and, therefore, we look to the other side of the Atlantic. We consider the United States to be the natural ally of the EU. We seek to create a solid Europe that defines its role in the world, but at the same time has a dialogue at the highest level with its natural ally, the United States.

Is the preparation of a meeting between Sánchez and Biden on the agenda?

When that encounter has to occur, it will. The tuning is very great. In the words of [Antony] Blinken: We are one of America’s closest partners and we are going to work together on a dense agenda. When the meeting between the presidents has to take place, it will take place.

Major analysts interpret the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as a turning point in the US position. Have you let be USA the world’s police?

That is something the United States should answer. Rather than asking ourselves what the United States is or is not, the real question is what Europe should be. Europe has to take its own destiny in its own hands. And for this it is important to consolidate a European defense, to be able to face what we Europeans perceive as a threat. And that does not exclude a very close relationship with the United States.

What does the Government expect from the investigation of the arrival of Brahim Gali [el líder del Frente Polisario] to Spain?

The Government fully respects the work of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborates in everything that is requested from this investigation.

There has been speculation about the possibility that Morocco is behind the investigation. Is the Government aware of this?

This investigation is conducted by an independent judge and the Government fully respects his work.

So the Government is not aware that Morocco encourages this cause.

I am sure that the judge acts completely independently, like all judges in Spain.

And of the parties that have appeared? What information does the government have?

I do not have much to comment, it is the judge who has to decide. The Government does not comment on the judicial proceedings. This is a rule of law and everyone has their role.

Was the former Foreign Minister wrong?

I am not a political commentator. What I look to is towards the future, towards building that strategic relationship with Morocco, which is mutually beneficial and which leads us to an even more reinforced period of neighborhood. We are risking a lot, we are risking the stability of the Mediterranean.