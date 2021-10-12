Ali Abdelaziz and Islam Makhachev

Dan Hooker agreed to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice, replacing Rafael Dos Anjos, at UFC 269. “The Hangman” revealed his motivations for saying yes.

“I knew he was the only boy, the only real option. But yeah, they called me and I’m a happy man! See you in Abu Dhabi! I called my lady, take off the red panties, baby! It is now indefinite (leaving New Zealand). It’s not like it’s stupid money. It’s money to justify what they ask me to do, right?

“They are asking me to leave my country, so I need enough to establish a life here for as long as it is. Because there are those who have been stuck out of New Zealand for a couple of years, so it’s all very well to say, yes, I’ll take a chance, but not being able to go home for a couple of years is overwhelming for many people«.

Why Dan Hooker agreed to fight Islam Makhachev

“It seems that people are more interested in this fight than in the Rafael dos Anjos fight, and Rafael is a former champion. I don’t know why, but listen, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you’re going to put there. If I have to rank Islam on the pound-for-pound list today, I promise you it is in the top five. I think he will be one of the best UFC fighters that we have seen.

He has been training with Islam for seven years. I’ve seen him beating ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), defeating Luke (Rockhold), giving Khabib (Nurmagomedov) his toughest rounds. I think it’s something special. I think he is destined to be a world champion and people can say what they want about him. They know in their heart and soul that he is the toughest fight they can ever have.

“Much respect to Hooker, they can say what they want. He’s showing up for payday, and I respect Hooker a lot. He’s a nice boy. I also respect him as a fighter, but he can say what he wants, his coaches can say what they want, they pay him to show up.

«The only way you can win is with a stroke of luck. Islam beats people every second of a fight. Islam is never vulnerable in a fight. People will say, ‘Oh, it’s boring, it’s this, it’s that.’ They said this about Khabib for a long time. Khabib is pound for pound the greatest fighter to ever live on this planet«.

