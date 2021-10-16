Nate Diaz making his entrance to the UFC octagon

Nate Diaz does not yet have a new fight announced in the UFC, although he has hinted that he has it agreed. Will it be against Vicente Luque? The Brazilian fighter has been pushing for it to happen but at the moment there is nothing official. In fact, the Estaonidense made this publication these days:

I ain’t got a contract

It must be something wrong wit luque – Nathan Diaz (@ NateDiaz209) October 14, 2021

«I have no contract, there must be something wrong with Luque«.

And later:

Notice

«I am fighting with someone«.

Ali Abdelaziz talks about Nate Díaz

In the same way, Luque also said:

You know I’m in from day one! I’ve never backed up from a fight and I’m not gonna start now !! We can do it when and where you want I’m ready. – Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) October 14, 2021

«You know that I have been inside from the first day! I’ve never turned down a fight and I’m not going to start now !! We can do it when and where you want, I’m ready«.

I’ll raise my offer we can go as many rounds as you want and let’s make it an all stand up war no take downs allowed! #FOTY – Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) October 14, 2021

«I’ll raise my offer, we can go as many rounds as you want and let’s make it a stand-up war with no takedowns allowed!«.

And now then We read the words of Ali Abdelaziz, Vicente Luque’s manager, about this fight with Nate Díaz, while recently speaking to MMA Fighting:

«Listen, I think Nate Diaz has one fight left on his contract.. I like the fight. I think it’s a great fight. I think the UFC is a business, they want to make money and I think Nate and Conor [McGregor] they will earn you a lot of money.

«I think the only way the UFC will accept this fight happening [es] if Nate re-signs with UFC. But I don’t know if this is good for Nate to re-sign with the UFC.

“At the end of the day, everyone wants to do what is good for them. At the end of the day, Vicente is next in contention for the title. Nate Diaz is a great name. If Vicente wants to fight him, he will fight him. Vicente will fight anyone.

But at the end of the day, Vicente has to be smart right now. It’s number 4 [clasificado por UFC], you need to fight guys who will help you grow, right? He is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC.

But at the end of the day, I understand the business. I understand the point of UFC, but they know we want the fight, Nate wants the fight, but at the end of the day, they keep the contract. I can push as much as I can, but I don’t know what they want to do. Vicente, 100 percent will fight Nate or Nick [Díaz]».



