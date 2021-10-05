BRAVE Combat Federation, the world’s fastest growing mixed martial arts promotion has just announced that the final semi-final of the BRAVE CF World Flyweight Tournament will take place on its return trip to Russia, in partnership with the leading local promotion. PRO FC.

Ali “The Puncher King” Bagautinov is designed to face José “Shorty” Torres at the BRAVE CF 55 scheduled for November 6 in the bustling Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, with the winner taking on Velimurad Alkhasov in the final of the most prestigious tournament in the history of the division.

Bagautinov has been in the mixed martial arts game for over a decade and has a lot of fighting experience on his resume. He has competed against some of the best fighters in the world, amassing an overall stellar record of 21-7.

The Russian Dynamo made their highly anticipated promotional debut at BRAVE CF 46 this past January, dominating Oleg Lichkovakha over the course of three rounds to clinch a clear unanimous decision victory and secure a spot in the BRAVE flyweight world title tournament. CF.

He then picked up where he left off almost three months later by eliminating fellow veteran Dustin Ortiz from the tournament in the same way at the historic BRAVE CF 50.

In the other corner, Torres is one of today’s most promising mixed martial artists with an impressive 10-1-1 career situation.

With a fast-paced, high-octane style, Torres has made a number of stoppages in nearly all of his victories as a mixed martial artist and has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous competitors at 125 pounds. Torres was last seen in action when he outpointed Irishman Blaine O’Driscoll by unanimous decision in a three-round bantamweight bout at BRAVE CF 49: Super Fights last March.

The American champion made history in the amateur ranks with two consecutive gold medals at the IMMAF World Championship before turning professional and winning two titles in two weight classes on the regional scene in the United States. Now, he is two fights away from becoming a professional world champion.

More fights for BRAVE CF 55 will be announced in the coming days, as fans can look forward to an explosive undercard for BRAVE CF’s return to Russia, in association with PRO FC.