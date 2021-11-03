11/03/2021 at 11:14 CET

The unusual weather bonanza with which November began, with truly spring days, are a demonstration that warming is affecting Alicante in a special way. Statistics show that the number of tropical nights (with a minimum of 20ºC) has tripled there in recent years and that equatorial nights (minimum of 25º) have doubled in a single year. The thermal sensation in Alicante during the summer already exceeds even that of the Guadalquivir valley, considered until now the hottest place in Spain. The ‘pan of Spain’ moves to the Levant.

Tropical temperatures at the beginning of November in the province of Alicante, which have come to stay. The unexpected entry of a powerful air pocket from the west has caused that since the early hours of Sunday afternoon the province of Alicante, especially the coastline, has registered This week two anomalous days in the middle of autumn with maximums of 29 degrees last weekend and with the sea at 23/24 degrees. November 1, a holiday, was a good day to take a dip in a ‘tropical’ Mediterranean, something totally unprecedented.

The west wind also made possible a new record, since in coastal cities such as Alicante the minimum temperature did not drop below 22 degrees during the weekend, that is, a new ‘tropical night’ and they are already 85 this year, according to the data of the Laboratory of Climatology of the University of Alicante.

Its director, Jorge Olcina, is clear that «the tropical nights are evidence of climate change. We have had some in February and November other years, but this year there are already 85. The Mediterranean is the area of ​​Spain that is most noticing its effects and the province is a clear example. That the temperature is at 23/24 degrees starting November is something to take into account and should worry us.

Until a couple of years ago, the average number of tropical nights in the province was around thirty a year, a figure that it has tripled that year.

Equatorial nights double (over 25ºC) in one year

The increase in the temperature of the Mediterranean Sea (29 degrees on the coast of the province in the middle of summer) has had a devastating effect on the increase in the thermal discomfort of the summer in the province of Alicante, since, for example, between the 1st of June and August 18, the University Climatology Laboratory recorded a total of 71 tropical nights, that is, when the temperature did not drop below 22 degrees. Of these, five were equatorial (25 degrees or more than minimum), double that in the summer of 2020, and completed with a high degree of humidity.

The direct cause is the sea temperature and according to Jorge Olcina, it is already a fact that in summer in cities like Alicante the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees on any summer night, especially in the urban center, where buildings also help keep warm. That is, in many cities every night is tropical in summer. The last succession followed by equatorial nights, five in August, had already occurred in the summer of 2015.

The Climatology Laboratory warns that, in the last ten years, the increase and combination of heat and humidity have caused that during the summer the thermal sensation (hot), especially at night, becomes higher than in the Guadalquivir Valley, the area considered the most torrid in Spain.

In the province, this situation is perfectly appreciated in the urban centers of Torrevieja, Elche, Alicante, Benidorm and Dénia, according to Jorge Olcina, author of a study with Samuel Biener. The tropical nights have tripled since 1980 and as an anecdote it should be noted that the neighborhood of La Florida, in the city of Alicante, happens to be the oven of the municipality, according to the report’s calculations.

Due to the warming of the Mediterranean, the effect of the ‘heat island’ exerted by cities and climate change, there is a very important increase in the last decades of tropical nights, and above all, of torrid nights (25º o more), according to the Climatology report.

In the last 40 years, the average temperature of the sea off the coast of the province has increased 1.3 degrees, even tripling that of the air temperature. A circumstance that in the medium and long term will have important consequences for life itself on the intensely occupied coastal strip, where it resides andl 60% of the population and in which it is urgent to act, according to the climatologist Jorge Olcina.

Olcina emphasizes, in this sense, that the warming of the sea has been unstoppable since 1982, and requires taking measures, difficult, but necessary.

Climate change is going to cause us to have a great maritime storm every two or two and a half years, when 20 years ago they were much less frequent.

They will also be more intense, and not only in the generation of torrential rains, but in the greater virulence of the sea beating against the coast, experts point out.

The rest of the coast of the Valencian Community also suffers a considerable increase in climatic rigors, because the tropical nights have multiplied by more than four since 1980. In any case, the situation affects the province of Alicante in a generalized way, already converted into an outpost of global warming in Spain.

