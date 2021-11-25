

Alicia Machado.

Photo: Alicia Machado / Courtesy

Alicia Machado breaks the silence and sends a message to Pablo Montero after singing to Nicolas Maduro. Exclusively for ‘At Home with Telemundo’, the afternoon show of said chain, the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, friend and ex of the Mexican artist said these words:

“I would not like to dwell too much on the subject, I just want to let Pablo know that I am quite disappointed. That for us, Venezuelans, the tragedy we have experienced as a people is devastating, and that I understand that work and that artists should not have a political flag, far from it, but yes a flag of humanity, and although I have my family in Venezuela, I do not want to feel afraid, because I have been afraid for a long time because of the situation in my country.

Personally If maybe Pablo was not my friend, I would not feel this, but I feel very disappointedWhy not, because the pain that Venezuelans have is very great, what we are experiencing is very painful, not only inside, outside, those of us who are out here. My family has been through a lot, like thousands of Venezuelan families … So it is singing to a wound that is difficult for us Venezuelans.

I love Pablo, I respect him, I admire him as an artist, but At the level of friendship I do feel a bit betrayed, and God bless you and I hope you understand what it means to us As a community in the world, their performance is difficult ”, concluded Alicia.

Alicia and Pablo have a friendship for many years, they were a couple and have just shared the reality show of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ where she was the winner and he was in fifth place. It is known that like millions of Venezuelans, Machado has not been able to return to his country for fear of reprisals from the dictatorship.

After the scandal, Montero also expressed himself saying that he has nothing to do with politics, that he only appeared to sing like other artists who were hired by Nicolás Maduro and that he only hopes that a solution is reached through the ways of peace and love in a country that says, it wants so much.

Remember that also the journalist of ‘Despierta América’, Elyangélica González expressed herself, giving her a long documentation of why she should go sing to such a dictatorIt has been a big mistake in his career and in his life.

REVIEW HERE WHAT PABLO MONTERO DID WITH NICOLÁS MADURO:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

• ‘Despierta América’ journalist reacts against Pablo Montero: “I am ashamed, sorry and sorry”

• Pablo Montero’s alleged teenage girlfriend clarifies relationship he has with an actor from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

• Alicia Machado showed her talent for making arepas and spoke of Roberto Romano: “We are going to give ourselves the opportunity”