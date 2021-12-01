. Alicia Machado charges for sending greetings

Alicia Machado is always in the eye of the hurricane, because although the former Miss Universe has millions of fans around the world who adore her, she also has her eyes on those who criticize her every time she does something that does not please everyone .

And this time, perhaps taking advantage of the new boost in her fame that gave her having won the reality show “La casa de los celebrities” on Telemundo, the former beauty queen chose to monetize her popularity among fans.

From now on Alicia Machado will charge $ 60 for each personalized message that she sends to those who request a greeting, through the company Cameo, a site famous for marketing videos of celebrities that are sold like hotcakes among followers of the stars.

The announcement was made by Alicia herself, through a clip shared on her Instagram account, which already has more than 80 thousand views in a few hours, and where, smiling and very relaxed, she invites her fans to buy her greetings.

“Hello, my beautiful people, as of today I am exclusively on cameo.com for Latin America. Receive those personalized messages that you want so much from me, kisses ”.

The Venezuelan’s message immediately triggered reactions of all kinds among her fans, and many came out to criticize her for charging so much for a message, which according to them, should be free or low cost, especially in times of pandemic. The cost of each message, in just a few seconds, is equivalent to half a day’s salary for millions of workers in the United States who earn the minimum wage and one week’s income in Latin American countries.

Play

Alicia Machado is the undisputed queen of La Casa de los Famosos | Noticias Telemundo Official video of Noticias Telemundo. With 40 million votes in her favor, actress Alicia Machado became the winner of the reality show and won the $ 200,000 prize. Watch their reaction when they find out. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDNoticiasYT Noticias Noticias Telemundo is a leading provider of news for Hispanics… 2021-11-16T14: 23: 20Z

“$ 60 dollars for a hello? It is too much “,” How stupid to pay for a mere mortal to send you a greeting “,” She has just won $ 200 thousand in the House of the Famous and now she wants to get the money from those of us who vote for her … It is not worth it ” , were some of the comments that the announcement of the Machado received in networks.

Another annoyed fan said wryly: “It will have phrases like ‘More fake than a mariachi gun? 🤔😂😂 ”.

Play

Alicia Machado reveals how ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ won | Noticias Telemundo Official video of Noticias Telemundo. Twelve weeks after the start of the reality show, the former Venezuelan Miss Universe celebrated the victory with emotion. In his words of thanks, he recalled that Latinos in the US “are the most powerful force in the country.” Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDNoticiasYT Noticias Noticias Telemundo is a leading provider of news for… 2021-11-17T01: 34: 22Z

But not everyone was angry. The most loyal fans of the former Miss Universe came to her defense and assured that this is also a valid way for celebrities to make money.

“Obviously someone gave her the idea to monetize, after so many votes and new fans, Paulina Rubio has been doing it since last year. Apparently it is a new modality. Good for her, greetings 🖖 ”, commented a follower of the ex-queen. “Okay, I like it !! but you can make greetings singing 😏 I miss hearing you sing in LCDLF 🥺😩 ”and“ Take advantage of your beautiful moment and may God illuminate your path ”, said others.

Play

Miss Universe 1996 – Alicia Machado (VENEZUELA) Miss Venezuela-Universe 1996 – Alicia Machado2008-01-27T00: 58: 07Z

Tell us what you think Alicia Machado is charging for her greetings.

Here you can find out more about how to buy your message.