Alicia Machado celebrated her 45th birthday in a big way, surrounded by her loved ones and enjoying a new stage in her life after becoming the winner of the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos. The former Miss Universe received countless messages of greetings from her followers and, of course, also from her boyfriend Roberto Romano.

Curiously, it was not with Romano that the Venezuelan ended the night. Despite the fact that her boyfriend shouted from the rooftops that he loved her, with a romantic message that he uploaded to his official Instagram account, who stole the love and attention of the former Miss Universe during the day was another.

“Have a happy birthday. Love you @machadooficial “, wrote Romano, 59, to entertain his girlfriend and show off his love on social networks. Before which the aforementioned quickly responded with a “Thank you a thousand love.”

Later, when Machado uploaded a photo to Instagram of himself wishing himself a happy birthday, his boyfriend wrote “The most beautiful birthday girl.”

However, the presence of the actor at the dinner with which his friends and family celebrated Machado and sang to him, was not recorded in the videos and photos that the Venezuelan uploaded to her social networks.

However, throughout the evening Machado was very animated and happy, singing and thanking the innumerable expressions of affection. When the day ended, already in the privacy of his room, he uploaded a revealing publication where he reported who he would be spending the night with.

“My new companion of dreams and illusions! I feel full and grateful, especially since time does not determine your tenderness or your capacity for wonder. For me each day will be a new challenge and I will continue to surprise, love, amaze, learn and enjoy this life, and I will continue to sleep with my stuffed animals, because even though I have grown up, they know that I have some fears like the same girl from yesterday, “he wrote by posting a photo lying on her bed and hugging her new roommate – a huge white teddy bear.

The tenderness that the doll caused him was instantaneous when he received it as a gift, and everything was recorded in a video that he uploaded and that shows the moment when he arrives at his birthday dinner and begins to see all the gifts.

“Look how cute, I’m going to sleep with this doll,” he said as soon as he saw it. Later the Venezuelan uploaded a video summary of what her celebration had been and in no image does Romano appear. Who does appear with the birthday girl is her daughter Dinorah Valentina, 13, who shared happy moments with her mother. Whether Romano was present or not remains a mystery.