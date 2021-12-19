. Alicia Machado

Alicia Machado left the reality show La Casa de los Famosos with a $ 200,000 prize and a new boyfriend, 59-year-old former hockey player Roberto Romano. It was the former Miss Universe who confirmed the relationship with a post on her Instagram where the two appear hugging on the beach. However, everything indicates that soon after the romance would have ended.

The former Miss Universe who has just turned 45 made it clear in her most recent Instagram post that she is happy with her life and that she no longer has a partner.

“True female empowerment is in our actions more than in our words. Knowing how to discern what we want and need in our lives is decisive. Be careful 2022 that I go with everything, more sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my audience, single, with an armored and vaccinated heart. Let nothing stop us! ”, She wrote next to an image where she appears shining in a golden two-piece suit that highlights her slim figure.

The reaction of his more than 1.8 million followers was not long in coming. “Single! Better alone than in bad company ”,“ Pretty and single, well better ”,“ Single and you don’t need to do it ”and“ I hope they come back. But, the distance is fatal ”, were some of the messages they left him.

Rumors of breakup began to sound when the actor also did not come to the birthday party that his family and friends organized for the Venezuelan. Although she was in charge of justifying it by explaining that she was recording a movie in Cancun, a few days later some photos of Romano kissing another woman appeared, but it was never fully confirmed that it was part of the filming.

The truth is that none have been mentioned again on social networks. Romano for his part, has been in charge of posting selfies showing his naked torso and reflecting on life.

“Flow like water and adapt gracefully to changes. Life is an endless sequence of them, “he wrote in one of the many similar publications.

While Machado has shared his trips for work and events he has attended, which he has enjoyed with his daughter Dinorah Valentina, 13 years old. “Ready to enjoy and work. My best adventure companion: my pretty daughter, “he wrote.

The news of the breakup has relieved many of Machado’s admirers, who did not welcome Romano’s true intentions to be with her. “”Noooo! Well, each one, you will know with whom to spend your prize. Roberto only wants $ ”,“ Alicia can’t you be alone for a while? That guy doesn’t love you. Open your eyes ”,“ I hope you get over that little pleasure that you are giving yourself quickly ”,“ You deserve someone better, I hope you don’t keep it ”, were some of the comments left by his followers when he announced his romance with Romano.

Judging by the images, the return to singleness has the winner of La Casa de los Famosos happy and radiant.