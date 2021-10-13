.

Tension grows on the Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”. And it is that the rejection felt by the former Venezuelan beauty queen Alicia Machado against the Venezuelan actress and model Marjorie De Sousa has become evident.

During a conversation he had with fellow reality show participant Cristina Eustace, Machado harshly criticized De Sousa for not allowing his former partner and father of his son Matías, the Argentine model and actor Julián Gil, to visit the little boy regularly.

“You cannot take away from a son the right to have his father, no matter how the father is. And the story that I know, because I am a friend of the other party, plus the ends that one ties and the trajectory that I know of this lady, is that it is either with me or it is not with anyone. She has found a guy with money and power who is the one who has paid her all the lawyers and the one who has helped her do the dirty thing to the boy’s father, “said Machado, 44 ​​years old.

The former Miss Universe described 41-year-old De Sousa as a “baseness”. “Just as for me the greatest baseness that a man can do is to beat a woman, for me the greatest baseness that a lady can do is to try to manipulate or detain a man by force with a child. In my life I would put my daughter in those circumstances. For not wanting the guy to step on his house, you don’t see him in my house or yours, you see him in a shopping center. It can’t be that your idolatry makes you sick that way, because that’s what she has, ”he added with annoyance.

After criticizing the model, Machado showed indifference to how his statements could fall on the Venezuelan. “Totally, she hates me,” he stressed.

Video: Machado attacks Marjorie de Sousa

Julián Gil talks about his son

In October of last year, Julián Gil, 51, lost parental rights over his son Matías, after a judge ruled against him in the judicial process that he maintained for three years with De Sousa in the Mexican courts of justice. “If there is something firm. ‘It is not the same to lose parental authority as it is blatantly stolen.’ Friends of the press look for the Julián Gil file, ”he posted on his Instagram account at the time.

Last January, the Argentine published a heartfelt message on his Instagram account dedicated to his son’s birthday, which they passed away. “Happy birthday Mati. Many blessings son, 4 years old.