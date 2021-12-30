

Alicia machado

Alicia machado says goodbye to the year doing exercises. The Venezuelan and winner of the first season of La Casa de los Famosos, the Telemundo reality show that will have a second season in 2022, published a video working on her legs and rear with the help of a league, her coach and wearing a tight leggings that highlights her figure.

In addition to the tight leggings, Machado wore a top and sunglasses with her hair down while laying on a towel on the floor.

“My people, we continue training with everything! This # 2022 will be one of many blessings for everyone, trust! My Trainer Number one ☝🏻 @orlandomonterrosafit My diet plan and supplements @itspossibleusa ”, wrote the Venezuelan.

Alicia Machado has transformed her body this year. During her time at La Casa de los Famosos, the Venezuelan lost 13 kilos, with a diet and exercise regimen that she continues to do even outside the most famous house on Telemundo.

Since leaving home Alicia Machado has shown all the changes in her body and has worn her spectacular figure in many outfits that make her stand out. One of the outfits she recently wore was the red suit she wore during Miss Universe night, that he lived from the television plant, and that he showed by giving a beautiful catwalk with which he showed that what is learned well is not forgotten.

The former universal beauty queen finds herself living various moments in her life. The short relationship she had with Roberto Romano ended And now she’s totally focused on her family and what’s to come next year.

During Christmas, The Venezuelan asked God to fill her with wisdom to make the right decisions for the year 2022.

“Today we are reborn in a thousand ways and we receive God in our hearts. To my loved ones my relatives my friends my brothers to my loves and followers, I wish you a Christmas Eve full of love and well-being! Merry Christmas, love in a thousand ways, much peace of conscience and wisdom to make the right decisions! I love you Merry Christmas ”, he specified.

