Alicia Machado feels that everyone is against her in Reality | INSTAGRAM

The famous Reality Show from Telemundo ‘The House of the Famous’ It has not stopped giving what to talk about, it intrigues divisions between its participants and of course clashes is what has happened in recent days in said program, in which Alicia Machado could be the objective of all participants to appear in the next elimination .

He recently starred in another confrontation with a very special member for her because it was her ex-partner Pablo Huntsman, with which the Venezuelan finished expressing everything she feels and thinks about the singer, winning so the other participants turned to see her with eyes of contempt.

It was for that very reason that ex miss universe She decided to ask her beloved audience and viewers who consider themselves her fans to please help her because she only has Manelyk González as an ally in television entertainment.

He first confronted Celia Lora whom he told was a @ rpy and a tarantula. But not everything ended there, you can continue with Gabriela Spanic, since I do not doubt for a second about all the words that I would say that occasion in the kitchen of the house, an excellent entertainment for viewers who enjoy this type of event.

On that occasion Gaby mentioned that she is a person with a lack of education and without respect for others, titles that she has been earning after so many expressions on the air that she dared to say.

It was Maripily who was in charge of revealing that she believes that Alicia Machado is that way because she has not found another person to confront her as she once did in a dance contest in which they participated together, ensuring that she is like that because the other celebrities have left her.

The also famous revealed that they had encounters in the aforementioned contest and that only she could face it because it is the same.

In addition, I also take advantage of the situation to comment that both of them like kids who are younger than them, for all that he has seen that is happening inside the house and that he thinks another of the similarities they have.

This is how Alicia Machado also decided to send a message to viewers and asked that they please support her so that she is not eliminated from this reality show in which she is determined to win.