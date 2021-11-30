Alicia Machado has a chapter in a famous book of organizations | INSTAGRAM

Recently, a great scandal arose in the entertainment world thanks to a book that was launched and in which information about different organizations and characters of the same is uncovered, mentioning several artists as Galilea MontijoHowever, Alicia Machado has her own chapter.

According to the information provided in Gossip No Like, Alicia would have a proprioception in the book in which she talks about her relationship with “a heavyweight”, a man who loved her and protected her, had her living in a mansion and it is also said that she had a son with him.

According to the own words of the driver Javier CerianiShe herself would confess that she had a child with this person, clarifying that despite being dangerous she was very fond of him.

According to this chapter “El Indio” had several women at the same time, but ensuring that his favorites were the colombian, so one of its highs trophies in life was to be with Alicia machado.

It is also said that if he did not like something about one of the women he was with, he would send them to operate, so the former Miss Universe It was one of his favorites and that he took to his social gatherings with accomplices, in order to show it off and make them admire it. This man is also said to have been detained in one of his safe houses.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO, MINUTE 20:55



However, Alicia does not publicly accept this fact, for obvious reasons, saying that she does not allow the father of her daughter to take care of her because of “his convictions”, expressing that she calls herself hers and that she has the right to be a single mother in every sense of the word, although she also assures that she is the product of a relationship between two people who loved each other very much, two very different people, like oil and vinegar.

In the same chapter of the book it is also said that the relationship could have been somewhat formal but secret, taking care of the interests of Miss Universe a little and thus seeking to protect her in some way, something that would have worked until today, in case of that the book information does not transcend.

They also talk about a situation that he lived with José Manuel Figueroa, who also appears in the book, uncovering a situation in which he received a call from the aforementioned “heavy” day, asking him not to talk about it for any reason.