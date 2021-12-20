Alicia Machado leaves her blouse open and wears charms underneath | INSTAGRAM

At the moment the career of the Venezuelan model and actress, Alicia Machado, is in one of its best moments, after having won the Reality show from Telemundo “The House of the Famous” its popularity increased and Internet users seek it daily on their social networks to enjoy its content.

Enjoying his more than $ 200,000 he does not stop sharing moments of his daily life that seem the most interesting, this time he was getting ready to go to the beach and I think he would be very flirtatious and show off underneath, with his swimsuit already on of a very peculiar pattern.

How can we appreciate the charms of the Former Miss Universe, who also blew a kiss to all those who were watching her, a gesture that she likes to make to keep those spoiled.

The entertainment piece managed to garner more than 22,000 likes, a number that increases as time goes on, since it was published just a few hours ago, from Miami Florida, the favorite city of the native of Venezuela.

In the comments we can read that her fans thank her for this photo and also congratulate her for how beautiful she looks, also some were encouraged to ask her about Roberto, the young actor with whom she had an affair within the aforementioned Reality Show as she was dating. to meet.

However, it is important to remember that on several occasions in controversial turns thanks to some images that are leaked on the Internet, such as one where Roberto appeared kissing a woman and it was not Alicia, his fans assuring that it was the filming of a movie.

Recall that the famous had participated in various Realitys, first in MasterChef and then win the Telemundo that we already discussed, where she was in charge of generating controversy and conversation on social networks and especially that the spotlights were on her.

So far we are not very clear about what is happening with this couple, but we do know that Alicia Machado will continue to share more content on her official network profiles, so she recommended Show News so you can enjoy them.