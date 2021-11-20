Alicia machado She is one of the women in the show who most impresses with her figure; however, after winning The House of the Famous generated great concern among her fans because as she herself told it, during the reality show she lost around eleven kilos, which left her very very thin.

In an interview for Telemundo, Alicia Machado assured that her drastic change It was something she wanted because, apparently, she no longer felt comfortable with her body. And she herself told how she achieved lose eleven kilos.

The Venezuelan said that slimmed down thanks to the treatments applied to the arms and legs:

“I have to share the diet of La Casa de los Famosos, because everyone is asking me. They have me crazy about social media: Alicia, please, what did you do? How did you get like this? Give me all the tips, ‘”the actress revealed.

Alicia Machado and her extreme makeover PHOTO IG machadooficial

Meanwhile, for the program Tell me what you know The model narrated that she lost 11 kilos thanks to a change in her eating habits and that she began to exercise together with one of the greatest exponents of exercise, the former acapulco shore, Manelyk.

“It was a lot of effort, a lot of discipline. And I have always thought that exercise cures everything, and when I felt very bad or with very heavy energy, it is a good remedy, “he said.

Alicia Machado burst into tears when she won

Was the past August 24, 2021, when Telemundo he opted for one of the most controversial reality shows of all: “The House of the Famous.”

It was a new version of Big brother, because it was to fill a house of celebrities recorded by dozens of cameras and microphones 24/7 no access to the outside world and with only one goal: to win!

And it is that the prize was to pocket the amount of 200 thousand dollars, and the one who was crowned as the winner was the former Venezuelan Miss Universe, Alicia machado, leaving the influencer in second place Manelyk González.

Carmen Salinas’s message to Alicia Machado

In the blink of an eye the happiness of the star changed to give him step to tears, because she received a message that Carmelita recorded a few hours before suffer the stroke that has kept her in a coma ever since.

And it is that the star of 82 years old, has always had a lot of affection for the also model and the singer Pablo Montero, so he took a few minutes to send well wishes to celebrities.

“I congratulate with all my love my adored children Alicia Machado, who I adore with all my soul, and my Pablito Montero, who apart from being my countryman is like my son, I love him very much and admire him a lot. I want you to win, That they win and that they bring the prize to me, they bring the prize here for me. I send you many kisses and blessings, take care of yourselves, little children, I love you with all my soul and I wish you with all my heart to succeed. Remember that I am the mommy Carmen Salinas who loves you “, said Carmelita Salinas

